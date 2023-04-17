Lupita Nyong'o Says 'Goodbye' to Her Sisterlocks Before Debuting Buzzcut: 'You've Been So Good to Me'

Lupita Nyong'o just showed off her hair transformation!

The Black Panther star, 40, shared an Instagram and TikTok clip on Monday to mark the departure of her sisterlocks — complete with a Boyz II Men classic.

"I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here's how I said goodbye," Nyong'o captioned the clip, including the hashtags #sisterlocks, #shorthair and #newhaircut.

"It's time to let you go," she said in the video, while touching her head and wearing a cozy orange sweater. "It's sad, it's oh so sad. You've been so good to me, you've been so thick! For the first time in my life. I'm gonna miss you. Come back again."

After blowing her hair a few kisses to the tune of 1991's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," Nyong'o can be seen pulling a pair of scissors up to her hair, as the popular TikTok sound plays, "girl, don't do it."

In the next frame, Nyong'o shows off her brand-new buzzcut as she pokes her head out of a car window. Smiling big, the actress mouths, "I did it," while wearing a white-and-green top with massive hoops on her ears.

A few friends have since cosigned Nyong'o's latest look, with Marvel costar Michael B. Jordan commenting, "Beautiful."

Lupita Nyong'o. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty

Nyong'o showed off the look a few days ago, too, uploading a selfie from Fat Ham on Broadway with a mini-review of the musical as she cheered on theater director Saheem Ali.

"I ATE UP @fathambway! And you will too," she wrote, alongside a pic featuring her buzzcut. "This one is for repeat viewing!!!! So incredibly proud of my chosen blood @saheemscene on his FUN, FUNNY & FABULOUS Broadway directorial debut. [James Ijames] the playwright gives us no choice but to show up and shake with laughter."

Back in Feburary, the actress shared a sweet video of her boyfriend Selema Masekela helping her with her hair.

Set to the tune of the song "So This Is Love" by Ilene and Mike Douglas, the video shows the care and determination Masekel has while assisting her, as she watches his delicate handiwork.

Nyong'o captioned her wholesome video, "Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down! #HairLove#ActsOfService #blacklove."