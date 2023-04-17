Lupita Nyong'o Says 'Goodbye' to Her Sisterlocks Before Debuting Buzzcut: 'You've Been So Good to Me'

The Black Panther star shared a video of her hair transformation, soundtracked by Boyz II Men

By
Published on April 17, 2023 04:53 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrHiyOgOgFL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ab343262-443d-48c3-8d34-9e330510c882. Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o shows off her haircut. Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o just showed off her hair transformation!

The Black Panther star, 40, shared an Instagram and TikTok clip on Monday to mark the departure of her sisterlocks — complete with a Boyz II Men classic.

"I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here's how I said goodbye," Nyong'o captioned the clip, including the hashtags #sisterlocks, #shorthair and #newhaircut.

"It's time to let you go," she said in the video, while touching her head and wearing a cozy orange sweater. "It's sad, it's oh so sad. You've been so good to me, you've been so thick! For the first time in my life. I'm gonna miss you. Come back again."

After blowing her hair a few kisses to the tune of 1991's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," Nyong'o can be seen pulling a pair of scissors up to her hair, as the popular TikTok sound plays, "girl, don't do it."

In the next frame, Nyong'o shows off her brand-new buzzcut as she pokes her head out of a car window. Smiling big, the actress mouths, "I did it," while wearing a white-and-green top with massive hoops on her ears.

A few friends have since cosigned Nyong'o's latest look, with Marvel costar Michael B. Jordan commenting, "Beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o speaks to the media before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
Lupita Nyong'o. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty

Nyong'o showed off the look a few days ago, too, uploading a selfie from Fat Ham on Broadway with a mini-review of the musical as she cheered on theater director Saheem Ali.

"I ATE UP @fathambway! And you will too," she wrote, alongside a pic featuring her buzzcut. "This one is for repeat viewing!!!! So incredibly proud of my chosen blood @saheemscene on his FUN, FUNNY & FABULOUS Broadway directorial debut. [James Ijames] the playwright gives us no choice but to show up and shake with laughter."

Back in Feburary, the actress shared a sweet video of her boyfriend Selema Masekela helping her with her hair.

Set to the tune of the song "So This Is Love" by Ilene and Mike Douglas, the video shows the care and determination Masekel has while assisting her, as she watches his delicate handiwork.

Nyong'o captioned her wholesome video, "Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down! #HairLove#ActsOfService #blacklove."

Related Articles
Charli D'amelio
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation During Coachella — See Her New Blonde Bob
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Says It's a 'Thrill' to Be Engaged to Fiancé Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Celebrates Her Looks in Candid Video: 'I Am the Beauty Standard — Catch Up!'
Gisele Bündchen and tom brady divorce
Gisele Bündchen Says She Looks to 'Enjoy the Good Moments' in Candid Post After Tom Brady Divorce
Ododos Belt Bag
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Under-$20 Belt Bag in the Past Month
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrD__MyAYyW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Justin Baldoni/Instagram
Justin Baldoni Cuts His Hair to Donate to Locks of Love Charity: 'And It's Done'
Offset/Instagram
Offset Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo in Honor of Takeoff: 'Love You 4L & After'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!
evian Sparkling Water Debuts evian’s Club Hydration, the Premier Destination for Maintaining Your Sparkle While Celebrating in Style, at TAO Desert Nights. Credot: Madison Voelkel
Olivia Culpo Talks Coachella Style and Letting Her Mom Pick Her Instagram Photos: 'Mother Knows Best'
Gabrielle Union Shares Pics From Vacation — Including a Shot in Her Teeny Bikini
Gabrielle Union Shares Pics from Vacation — Including One in a Yellow Thong Bikini
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says She Loves That Her Unique Style Makes People 'Feel Uncomfortable' (Exclusive)
Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter Reveals Production Sold Her Clothes While On Set
Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter Says Producers 'Sold My Clothes' During Filming
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Pokes Fun at Christopher Meloni's Bald Head: 'Rapunzel, Let Down Your Hair'
Jenna Ortega at the Gris Dior VIP Party in Los Angeles, CA on April 11, 2023.
Jenna Ortega on Embracing Wednesday Addams' Unique Style: 'I've Always Respected Goth Culture'