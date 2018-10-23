Lupita Nyong'o Shares Her Fearless Beauty Philosophy: 'Keep It Real'

When it comes to feeling beautiful, Lupita Nyong’o’s philosophy is simple: “Keep it real.”

The Oscar-winning actress, who graced the cover of People’s “Beautiful Issue” in 2014, previously opened up about equating beauty with the images she saw on TV: “Light skin and long, flowing, straight hair.”

But over time, Nyong’o came to the realization that beauty — unlike a TV screen — has no boundaries. And these days the star feels like her best self when she’s staying true to who she is.

“I feel most beautiful when I feel that I’m authentically representing myself.”

Courtesy Anne Collier/Calvin Klein

And beauty brands have taken note. Nyong’o was named a face of Lancôme in 2014, and in 2018, she became a spokesperson for Calvin Klein Women, alongside Saoirse Ronan.

The scent is sentimental for Nyong’o, as the eucalyptus acorn note reminds her of her childhood.

“Growing up, I would peel the bark of eucalyptus trees to make skirts for my dolls,” says the star, who describes the fragrance as “fresh, but sensual.”

Courtesy Anne Collier/Calvin Klein

But the partnership is about more to her than than evoking childhood memories. It’s about celebrating modern women.

“It’s an honor to be the face of a product and to speak about something that I am passionate about on top of it,” says Nyong’o, who was given the opportunity to pick two iconic women who have helped shape her identity so that their images could appear as a triptych for the first-of-its-kind campaign.

While Nyong’o chose Eartha Kitt and Katherine Hepburn, Ronan selected Sissy Spacek and Nina Simone.

Says Nyong’o of the unique opportunity,”Yes this is a fragrance, but the message behind the fragrance — the fact that an individual is made by a community, and is a sum of the influences that they absorb — is even more important.”