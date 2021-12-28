Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Is Officially Back — and Prices Start at $39
Outside of Black Friday, there usually isn't a time where you can score Lululemon's super popular leggings — or anything from the brand, for that matter — at a discount. Thankfully, its We Made Too Much sale is happening right now, so if you've been looking to buy Lululemon leggings without paying Lululemon prices, you're in luck.
You'll find savings on sports bras, comfy sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. And don't worry, there are plenty of leggings. We'll be adding the best-selling Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings to our shopping carts: Made from the brand's signature Everlux fabric with four-way stretch, the moisture-wicking leggings ensure you stay dry for your entire workout. Originally $98, most versions of the high-rise cropped leggings, which come in sizes 0–20, are now just $69.
Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings, $49–$99 (orig. $98–$119); shop.lululemon.com
"I love these leggings, they are the perfect shape for me (5' 10'' curvy / athletic build)," one Lululemon reviewer wrote of the style. "Sized down to size 6 (usually wear 8), and that gave the perfect amount of compression yet did not sheer out when squatting."
Other best-selling leggings on sale include the Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings. Constructed with Nulu fabric, this pair feels weightless and is buttery-soft, making it ideal for yoga and other low-impact workouts. It also features a hidden waistband pocket to store your keys or credit card.
Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings, $79–$99 (orig. $98–$118); shop.lululemon.com
If you're looking for layers, check out the Down and Around Vest, which shoppers say keeps you warm thanks to the brand's water-resistant fabric and 700-fill goose down. The vest uses a paneled design to evenly distribute heat, and you can store your phone, a small wallet, and keys in the zippered pockets and hidden phone pouch. For loungewear, try the Perfectly Oversized Crew, which is made from a cotton French terry fabric, or the Love Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt, which utilizes super soft Pima cotton.
Hurry! Popular styles and colors are already selling out, so you'll want to snag your selections quickly. Scroll down to shop best-selling Lululemon leggings, sport bras, loungewear, and more for up to 30 percent off.