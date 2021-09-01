Lululemon Just Launched New Leggings — and They're Even Softer Than Meghan Markle's Favorite Pair

Everyone has a preferred pair of yoga pants in mind, but for many celebrities, that means Lululemon's Align Leggings. The celebrity-loved style, previously seen on Lucy Hale and even worn by Meghan Markle while she was pregnant, is the gold standard for buttery-soft sweat-wicking leggings that remain flattering through yoga sessions and everyday wear. It's hard to top the Align leggings (arguably Lululemon's most iconic product), but if it had to be done, of course, the company itself would be the one to do it — and that's exactly what the brand has accomplished with its newest Instill tights.