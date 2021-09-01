Lululemon Just Launched New Leggings — and They're Even Softer Than Meghan Markle's Favorite Pair
Everyone has a preferred pair of yoga pants in mind, but for many celebrities, that means Lululemon's Align Leggings. The celebrity-loved style, previously seen on Lucy Hale and even worn by Meghan Markle while she was pregnant, is the gold standard for buttery-soft sweat-wicking leggings that remain flattering through yoga sessions and everyday wear. It's hard to top the Align leggings (arguably Lululemon's most iconic product), but if it had to be done, of course, the company itself would be the one to do it — and that's exactly what the brand has accomplished with its newest Instill tights.
As Lululemon's newest collection, Instill has been two years in the making. It features a newly developed fabric called SmoothCover that fits like a second skin and hugs your curves, and is the brand's most supportive yoga fabric ever, specifically made to keep you feeling secure and held throughout any workout pose. The company has launched the collection with 25-inch high-rise tights, which are now shoppable for $118.
Compared to the Aligns, the Instill tights have the same "barely there," buttery-soft feel, and both are designed specifically for yoga. While the former are described as made with sweat-wicking, breathable, and four-way stretch fabric, Instills build upon the three features to even be quick-drying and extra supportive. It comes with a high-rise waistband in the front and a super high-rise waistband in the back, so your lower back has additional support when practicing yoga poses. They lack phone-sized pockets on the side, but they do have a drop-in back pocket for holding keys and ID cards.
Of course, Lululemon also offers the Wunder Under collection of yoga pants that feel slicker and more sateen-like, but the Instill tights are more similar to the Aligns as their supportive, buttery-soft successor. Lululemon Chief Product Officer Sun Chloe called the leggings "a whole new sensation for yoga," adding, "the inspiration came from the feeling of being completely supported and steady in your practice. We used that feeling as our brief and made sure every seam, every stitch, and every detail would contribute to making you feel hugged, held-in, and secure, so you can focus on your practice."
The new leggings are available in four colorways at launch including black, gold, copper brown, navy, and a violet pink. Highly anticipated launches by the company — such as the Align pants with pockets that were released this past spring — usually sell out within weeks after launching, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Instill tights are gone before you know it (or if you start seeing them on your favorite celebrity). Shop the new Instill 25-inch high-rise leggings below.
