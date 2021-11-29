Lululemon Just Dropped Seriously Good Cyber Monday Deals on Leggings and Sports Bras
It's just as well-known that Lululemon makes some seriously loved leggings as it is that said leggings rarely, if ever, go on sale. The brand has its "We Made Too Much" section with slight discounts on overstock styles any athleisure aficionado has scoured time and time again, but when it comes to true sales — Lululemon prefers to keep us waiting until Black Friday.
And seeing as though Lululemon decided to continue its massive Black Friday sale into Cyber Monday, you're really not going to want to miss out on the savings.
Right now, you can save on hundreds of styles including best-selling leggings, jackets, sports bras, bags, and way more. But considering some price tags are more than slashed in half, inventory is moving quickly and sizes are starting to sell out. (Lululemon fans don't mess around!)
Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
That's why we've set you up for success by finding the best deals available to shop right now, so you can get started. Whether that means scoring this perfect post-workout quilted jacket while it's on sale for nearly $70 off, or stocking up on some of the brand's beloved bike shorts, the sale is a gold mine of all things athleisure. And if you're a fan of best-selling Lululemon Align leggings, you definitely don't want to miss a chance to get them on sale for $20 off their usual price tag.
The best part? Lululemon outdoes itself by making shipping free no matter what. So even if you purchased a pair of socks or placed an order worthy of its own influencer haul, you'll never have to pay extra.
Even if Lululemon's sales don't come around often, one thing is true: When they're here, they certainly do not disappoint. Whether you're treating yourself to an athleisure wear upgrade or looking for a gift for the Lululemon lover in your life, there's never been a better time.
Below, shop the best deals at Lululemon's Cyber Monday 2021 sale.
Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Short, $39 (orig. $58); lululemon.com
Buy It! Pocketed Drop-Waist Midi Dress, $99 (orig. $138); lululemon.com
Buy It! Instill High-Rise Tight, $79 (orig. $118); lululemon.com
Best Lululemon Clothing Deals
- Wunder Under High-Rise Tight, $69 (orig. $98)
- Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short, $39 (orig. $58)
- Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length, $99 (orig. $128)
- Perfectly Oversized Crew, $79 (orig. $108)
- All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $39 (orig. $58)
Best Lululemon Bra Deals
- In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support, A/B Cup, $39 (orig. $68)
- Swift Speed Bra High Support, A–E Cups, $39 (orig. $88)
- Ebb to Train Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup, $39 (orig. $68)
- Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups, $39 (orig. $58)
- Adapt and Align Bra Light Support, C–E Cups, $39 (orig. $78)
Best Lululemon Bag Deals
- Take It On Crossbody Pouch, $29 (orig. $38)
- City Adventurer Backpack Nano, $29 (orig. $34)
- Everywhere Belt Bag, $29 (orig. $38)
- Everyday Backpack 2.0, $79 (orig. $98)
- Quilted Embrace Backpack, $99 (orig. $168)
