Lululemon Just Dropped Seriously Good Cyber Monday Deals on Leggings and Sports Bras

That's why we've set you up for success by finding the best deals available to shop right now, so you can get started. Whether that means scoring this perfect post-workout quilted jacket while it's on sale for nearly $70 off, or stocking up on some of the brand's beloved bike shorts, the sale is a gold mine of all things athleisure. And if you're a fan of best-selling Lululemon Align leggings, you definitely don't want to miss a chance to get them on sale for $20 off their usual price tag.