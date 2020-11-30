Lululemon Dropped an Extremely Rare Cyber Monday Sale on Leggings, Sports Bras, and More
These deals are too good to not shop them
Anyone who shops for athleisure gear at Lululemon knows that the brand rarely has sales. Apart from its “We Made Too Much” section with small price cuts on its overstock styles, it’s not likely to find Lululemon leggings or any other pieces at a discount. So the fact that Lululelmon just dropped a massive Cyber Monday sale is a pretty big deal, and the savings are good. Really good.
There are currently markdowns on 500+ styles, including leggings, sports bras, joggers, sweatshirts, and dresses — but sizes are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart. To help you get a move on the sale, we combed through every single deal to find as many pieces as we could that are still available in almost all sizes.
And of course, leggings have been some of the first things to go. At the time of writing, this pair of buttery-soft, high-rise tights are still in stock in most sizes and marked down to just $69 (originally $118). You can also snag Lululemon’s super popular On the Fly Pant for half-off, this reversible sweat-wicking dress for just under $100, and this short sleeve tee designed for running and training for $49.
These deals are so good, you can’t not shop them. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to splurge on Lululemon, now’s the time to do it. But don’t wait until the last minute to start shopping Lululemon’s Cyber Monday deals because these styles are sure to sell out!
Buy It! Lululemon Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Keyhole, $69 (orig. $118); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon On the Fly Pant Full Length, $49 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Crew, $49 (orig. $68); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Shift in Time Dress, $99 (orig. $138); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Dynamic Movement Hoodie, $99 (orig. $168); lululemon.com
