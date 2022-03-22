Lululemon's First-Ever Running Sneaker Is Officially Available Now — Grab It Before It Sells Out
Lululemon announced its entry into footwear earlier this month, and now, one of the brand's highly anticipated sneakers is finally available to purchase.
Out of the four shoes the company has developed — a running sneaker, two training shoes, and a slide — the Blissfeel running sneaker is the first to launch, with the rest to follow this summer. Designed based on 3D foot scans of over a million women, the sneaker is made with what the brand calls a "thick layer" of Lululemon's special cushy and supportive foam that promises to soften landings and propel the wearer forward with every stride.
Sun Chloe, Lululemon's chief product officer, said that focusing on women for its footwear debut was intentional. "We saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women," she said in the release. "That didn't sit well with us."
The Blissfeel is available in sizes 5 to 11, including half-sizes, and comes in 10 colors, like red, navy, pink, silver, and black. Some feature vibrant detailing along the cushioned sole. Lululemon designed the shoe's "comfort-focused" mesh exterior and soft, seamless tongue to feel like a "supportive extension" of the foot.
Jasmine Blocker, an accomplished sprinter and Lululemon ambassador, compared slipping on the Blissfeel to wearing the brand's best-selling Align leggings. "The first time I put it on, it felt like an extension of every other piece of Lululemon apparel that I've worn," she said in the release.
The Blissfeel running sneaker is just the start of Lululemon's footwear lineup: In 2023, it'll debut a men's footwear collection "with the same intentionality and insight-driven approach." You can also look forward to "special editions" and "seasonal collections" in the future.
Shop Lululemon's first-ever sneaker exclusively on its website while it's still around — we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out soon.
