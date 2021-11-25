Shop

Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale for Black Friday — Prices Start at $39

Yes, there are tons of leggings included
By Alex Warner November 25, 2021 09:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It's no secret that Lululemon leggings are some of the most loved around town. And by town, we mean, well, everywhere. Celebrities, influencers, and customers alike love their Lulus, but they usually cost a pretty penny. If you've been waiting for a sign to buy yourself a pair, this is it.

Aside from its We Made Too Much section with small discounts on overstock styles, it's very rare to find anything from the popular athleisure brand for less. Lululemon is treating us to some amazing markdowns in honor of Black Friday — and yes, there are plenty of leggings included! 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

You'll find savings in all categories for women and men on athletic apparel like sports bras, hoodies, joggers, tanks, tees, and more. First thing we're adding to our carts are these high-rise leggings from the Wunder Under collection that are made from a luxe, sweat-wicking fabric. They normally go for $98, but right now they are marked down to just $69. There are also several pairs of the best-selling Lululemon Align leggings included in the sale, too.

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28-Inch Full-On Luxtreme, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Looking for some athleisure staples? We suggest scooping up this cozy fleece hoodie that's got Lululemon's signature stretch, along with these quick-drying joggers with a flattering fit — both of which are going for just $79. 

This is one of the only times during the year that the markdowns are this good at Lululemon, so you'll definitely want to use this as your opportunity to stock up workout gear and athleisure apparel. Given that there are rarely ever Lululemon sales, styles are sure to sell out quickly. 

Scroll down to shop our favorite Lululemon styles you can get for less during Black Friday!

Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28-Inch

$79.00
($98.00)
shop it
Lululemon
Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon All Yours Hoodie

$79.00
($108.00)
shop it
Lululemon
Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon Beyond the Studio Jogger

$59.00
($118.00)
shop it
Lululemon
Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra

$39.00
($68.00)
shop it
Lululemon
Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$39.00
($58.00)
shop it
Lululemon

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Sales

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com