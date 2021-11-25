Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale for Black Friday — Prices Start at $39
It's no secret that Lululemon leggings are some of the most loved around town. And by town, we mean, well, everywhere. Celebrities, influencers, and customers alike love their Lulus, but they usually cost a pretty penny. If you've been waiting for a sign to buy yourself a pair, this is it.
Aside from its We Made Too Much section with small discounts on overstock styles, it's very rare to find anything from the popular athleisure brand for less. Lululemon is treating us to some amazing markdowns in honor of Black Friday — and yes, there are plenty of leggings included!
You'll find savings in all categories for women and men on athletic apparel like sports bras, hoodies, joggers, tanks, tees, and more. First thing we're adding to our carts are these high-rise leggings from the Wunder Under collection that are made from a luxe, sweat-wicking fabric. They normally go for $98, but right now they are marked down to just $69. There are also several pairs of the best-selling Lululemon Align leggings included in the sale, too.
Looking for some athleisure staples? We suggest scooping up this cozy fleece hoodie that's got Lululemon's signature stretch, along with these quick-drying joggers with a flattering fit — both of which are going for just $79.
This is one of the only times during the year that the markdowns are this good at Lululemon, so you'll definitely want to use this as your opportunity to stock up workout gear and athleisure apparel. Given that there are rarely ever Lululemon sales, styles are sure to sell out quickly.
Scroll down to shop our favorite Lululemon styles you can get for less during Black Friday!
