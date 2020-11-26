Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale for Black Friday — Prices Start at Just $19

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lululemon has made a name for itself in the never-ending leggings landscape. Its buttery-soft, moisture-wicking styles are some of the most coveted among customers, despite the fact that they come with a hefty price tag. But if you’ve been patiently waiting for a reason to splurge on a pair of Lululemon leggings, now’s the time to do it: The popular athleisure brand just launched a massive Black Friday sale!

Yes, Black Friday technically starts tomorrow, November 27. But you won’t want to wait to start adding your favorite Lulu gear to your cart, because styles are already starting to sell out. There are hundreds of markdowns on sports bras, hoodies, joggers, coats, and, (drumroll please) leggings. And to make it easier to find what you’re looking for, you can sort by women’s, men’s, and accessories, as well as select the specific product you’re shopping for.

Of course, we’ve been browsing the leggings deals. How could we not? And we’re excited to inform you that you can score a pair for as little as $59 right now! Some of our other favorite non-legging styles include this sweat-wicking high coverage sports bra for $39 off and these super soft joggers for 59 percent off.

Apart from its hidden “We Made Too Much” section that offers excess stock for a small discount, Lululemon rarely hosts sales — so this is a pretty big deal. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on your favorites while you can get them for less during Lululemon’s Black Friday sale.

