The Lululemon Leggings Meghan Markle Loves Just Got a Huge Upgrade — and They're Selling Out Fast

If you're remotely interested in athleisure, you've likely heard of Lululemon's Align Pants. The iconic yoga pants are practically the gold standard for comfortable, flattering, and functional. The buttery-soft leggings look just as good at brunch as they do in the gym, and they're consistently one of Lululemon's best-selling styles. Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale, and Olivia Munn are just some of the many celebrities who have been spotted in Aligns; the Duchess of Sussex was famously photographed wearing hers while visiting New York City for her baby shower in 2019.
Unlike the ultra-popular Fast and Frees, though, the Aligns traditionally have neither back nor side leg pockets to hold essentials like keys and smartphones — just a small pocket hidden in the waist that, at most, can fit a slim card or key fob. But at last, Lululemon has granted the wishes of many by creating Align Pants with pockets.
Still made with Lululemon's classic Nulu sweat-wicking fabric that feels like a cloud, the Aligns with pockets are available in 23- and 25-inch lengths as well as in 8-inch bike short options. They come with both back and side drop-in pockets to hold all your gear. The soft fabric makes them appropriate for low-impact core workouts like yoga and barre, but their unbelievably stretchy material makes them perfect travel pants, too.
Pockets aren't all that's new to the Align collection: The brand also launched a super high-rise version of its 28-inch leggings, where the top of the leggings reaches the edge of your ribcage. The super long leggings create an ultra-flattering silhouette, but they only come with the traditional Align's hidden waist pockets. They are, however, available in a huge range of sizes, from 0 to 20.
As with anything popular on Lululemon, the Align Pants with pockets — launched just a week ago — are already selling out. The 25-inch option is low in stock in Water Drop blue, and half of the sizes for the 23-inch option in True Navy are gone already. Even the black bike shorts are almost out of stock, so hurry and shop below before these styles are completely snapped up.
