We Wore What’s Danielle Bernstein is known for her playful and edgy sense of style. With a growing 1.8 million Instagram followers, her own line of overalls and a brand new bathing suit collaboration she’s no stranger to dipping her toes into the design world – which is why it comes as no surprise that her newest endeavor is a trendy and affordable jewelry collaboration with designer Lulu DK available exclusively at Nordstrom. But what was a surprise was the backlash she received from industry insiders and their allegations that a few of her pieces looked strikingly similar to other designers’ lines. She and Nordstrom have shared that they have removed the pieces in question from the line and as of today, officially launched the rest of the highly anticipated collection.

We caught up with Danielle to find out a little more about her inspiration for the collection and how it all got started.

How did it start?

“I’ve always wanted to create jewelry at an affordable price point since that is one of the most common requests from my followers. The Lulu DK team reached out to me at a great time. Our aesthetics aligned perfectly so I knew it would be a dream collaboration.”

What was your biggest inspiration for the collection?

“I pulled inspiration from the fine jewelry I found myself always wearing.”

What’s your favorite piece from the collection?

“I love all of the earrings and rings to mix with everyday jewels, but the most special piece is the Poppy locket. I found a locket at a flea market last year and I started wearing it with my Poppy’s photo inside everyday. When the Lulu DK collaboration first came about, I knew that the Poppy locket was something I definitely wanted to recreate for my fans to be able to be close to their loved ones everyday.”

What did you learn from your first jewelry collaboration?

“I learned that it’s not as easy as it looks to create jewelry at an affordable price point and still have it look high end. I was super involved in every aspect of this collaboration and I’m excited for my followers to see the hard work we put into it.”

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite mix-and-match pieces from the new Lulu DK x We Wore What collection available now at Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com!

Buy It! Lulu DK x We Wore What Studded Hoop Earrings, $62; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lulu DK x We Wore What Poppy Locket Necklace, $84; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lulu DK x We Wore What Moon & Star Large Mismatched Drop Earrings, $84; nordstrom.com