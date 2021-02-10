Luke Evans Shows Off His New Leg Tattoo in a Steamy Speedo Selfie

Luke Evans sent pulses racing when he shared a steamy Speedo selfie that left little to the imagination.

The actor, 41, flaunted his toned abs and a large bird tattoo inked across his right thigh as he kneeled down on a towel at the beach and snapped a selfie while sporting a teeny-tiny yellow Speedo swimsuit.

"Boo!!" Evans captioned the seductive shot.

Fans flooded the comments of the actors Instagram post with plenty of comments complimenting his look. "Okay well my jaw just actually dropped open," one person said.

Another fan wrote, "MY GOD!!! I needed to sit down to catch my breath 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"Now you scared me Luke... but in a good way 😱🔥," someone else commented.

Evans recently gave fans another up-close look at his new leg tattoo on social media when he shared a video of the design as he worked out at the gym. "Taking my bird to the gym for the first time," the star said.

He's also been known to model many variations of the Speedo swimsuit bottoms at the beach which he often features on his Instagram account.

"Beach front, ocean views, Free AC, superb price! 🏝 🏝🏝," the actor captioned a photo from a beach day in Australia from last month.

Evans has been focused on taking time for himself after confirming he and Rafael Olarra have officially called it quits. "It is what it is," Evans told The Times' Saturday Review.

Image zoom Luke Evans, Rafael Olarra | Credit: getty images (2)

Fans have speculated about the breakup since October, when Evans unfollowed the art director on Instagram and deleted all photos of Olarra from his account.