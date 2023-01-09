Luke Evans and Boyfriend Fran Tomas Hit the Miami Shore in Speedos After Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas are heating up in Miami.

The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the end of December, took to the Miami shore to show off their complementary swimsuits — Evans in black and Tomas in mint green.

The beachside outing allowed the Beauty and the Beast actor and his beau to show off their fit physiques. And while Evans' speedo-style swimsuit put all his muscles on display, when speaking to PEOPLE last month at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala, he said that, believe it or not, he doesn't work out all the time.

"People think I'm in shape all the time — I'm not," he shared on the red carpet. "I've had a very busy physical year and so I was in shape a lot. But I have downtime and I relax too, because life isn't just all about looking good. 'Good' is the word here. Looking good is one thing. Feeling good is another thing altogether."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Evans may not claim to be in shape all the time, but he has shown off his proud moments of toning his muscles. After eight months of working out in 2020 and 2021, the Nine Perfect Strangers actor took to Instagram to show off his muscles.

"8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 - February 2021," the Welsh actor captioned the post.

Evans added, "I won't bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge. #fbf#nearly42 💪🏼💥✌🏼."

Despite the LuisaViaRoma event being the first time the couple hit a red carpet together, Evans and Tomas have been displaying their relationship on Instagram since they started dating a year ago.

In December, the pair explored Japan and visited monuments like the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. The jet-setting couple also traveled to Tomas' home country of Spain for a wedding.

Evans has been openly gay for years, and after being named Attitude's Man of the Year in 2020, he responded to accusations that he'd been hiding his sexuality from the public.

"It was the last thing I had, because everything else I've given to the world. My career was public, I was photographed and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had," Evans said. "Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn't."

"I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, 'Do you realize I left home at 16 because I was gay?' I went into the world as a kid, because I had to," he continued. "I am proud and happy, and I've lived a very big life that I'm super happy with. And I've never been ashamed."