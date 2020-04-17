Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Both Dye Their Hair a Matching Fiery Red During Quarantine
The actor said he was "channeling Sir Woody of the Woodpeckers" with his new eye-catching look
Luke Evans and his boyfriend Rafa Olarra both decided to debut daring new ‘dos while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The couple showed off their fiery red hair color as they took a selfie together during a relaxing stroll on the beach. “#quarantine red x 2 @thereallukeevans,” Olarra captioned the photo.
While Olarra seemed to only add the crimson color to the tips of his hair, Evans dyed his entire mohawk to the eye-catching shade. “Today I will be channelling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare,” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of his new look.
On Thursday night’s Disney Family Singalong on ABC, Evans reprised his role as Gaston from Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast by singing the character’s famous song alongside pal Josh Gad — and he had some special help filming it from his beau!
In an Instagram selfie, Olarra is seen wearing headphones hooked up to a camera as Evans sings in the background.
“Now that’s Team Gaston!” Evans captioned the selfie.
The two first began appearing on each other’s Instagrams a few months ago, with Evans making their love official in February with a sweet video of the two laughing on vacation.
“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” he captioned the post before liking a comment calling them a “cute couple.”