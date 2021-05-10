The new mom jokingly replied that she'd rather spend time cuddling daughter Daisy Dove than shave, as she showed off her leg hair on Instagram

Luke Bryan Teases Katy Perry About Her Long Leg Hair: 'We Got to Do Something About This'

Between balancing life as a new mom to 9-month-old daughter Daisy Dove and appearing as a judge on American Idol, Katy Perry does not have time for tedious tasks like shaving her legs — and we don't blame her!

On Sunday, the singer, 36, posted a clip of friend and fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan catching a glimpse of her leg hair peeking through the white Toni Maticevski trousers she wore on last night's show. "#Momsknow," she captioned the Instagram Story, adding a hilarious gif of an exhausted new mom and her baby.

"I know you're a momma and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," Bryan, 44, jokes in the video. Perry then zooms in on a close up of her leg hair as she quips, "No! I don't got time. I'd rather cuddle with my daughter."

Between snuggling with Daisy Dove and planning her elaborate on-theme costumes for the show, it's no wonder she doesn't have time to worry about her leg hair.

Perry recently dressed up as Tinker Bell for Disney night (even bleaching her eyebrows in the process!) and wore a cow-inspired black and white spotted Christian Siriano look for her return to work one-month after giving birth. "MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄 Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃" Perry wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, the "Smile" singer celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom last August.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," the star wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bloom, 44, dedicated a post to Perry on Instagram. "Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️," the dad of two wrote along with a Photoshopped image of his fiancée as a mermaid. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

Perry called motherhood "the best job" during a candid conversation with Bloom's ex, Miranda Kerr, last month. (Bloom and Kerr share son Flynn, 10.)

"It's the most fulfilling," she continued. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"