Lukas Gage Is 'Very Much in Love' with Boyfriend Chris Appleton: 'We Have Fun Together'

The celebrity hairstylist confirmed he was dating the actor last week

By
Published on March 28, 2023 10:02 PM

Lukas Gage is smitten with his new beau Chris Appleton.

The You star appeared on the Today show on Monday and couldn't help but gush about the celebrity hairstylist after co-host Dylan Dreyer complimented the actor's hair and mentioned that Appleton would be on the show later this week.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage, 27, said. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

When a photo of the two snowboarding popped up, he continued, "Aw, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it's the best."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Last week on The Drew Barrymore Show, Appleton confirmed his relationship with the actor after he was asked if there was anyone special in his life.

"Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so," Appleton told host Drew Barrymore.

Host Drew Barrymore immediately chimed in, "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

TODAY -- Pictured: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton on Monday, March 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

During this, Appleton squealed, "cheers to love!" before picking up Barrymore and swinging her around in a hug of celebration.

Faced with another picture of the couple on an ATV, Appleton confirmed, "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."

Before confirming their relationship, the couple made their red carpet debut amid romance rumors at Vanity Fair and TikTok's pre-Oscar young Hollywood event earlier this month. The pair rolled up to the black carpet in minimalistic chic looks – Gage opting for an all-white look while Appleton sported a dapper black suit with a half-unbuttoned white silk shirt.

