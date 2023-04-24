Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 02:10 PM
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton . Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton turned heads on Sunday night after hitting the red carpet wearing matching rings on their left hands.

The couple attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel where Kim Kardashian presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award.

Though the couple hasn't confirmed they officially tied the knot, PEOPLE confirmed that the White Lotus star and celebrity hairstylist obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

Reps for Appleton and Gage did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The couple matched perfectly in monochromatic looks on the red carpet: Appleton was stunning in all-white suit with no shirt underneath and white sneakers and Gage was gorgeous in a black suit with a black button-up shirt and black shoes. Each finished their look with a silver ring on the ring fingers of their left hands.

After presenting Appleton, 39, with his award, Kardashian, 42, took the chance to joke about how happy — and relieved — she is that he's in a relationship.

"Let me say one thing really quick," the SKIMS founder said, returning to the microphone briefly after presenting the award to Appleton. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton joked that he had "Kim's approval" before making his acceptance speech and acknowledging Gage, 27, in the audience, who he thanked for being "my rock."

Gage and Appleton have had a whirlwind romance. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February when Gage posted a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Mexico they took together. They made their red carpet debut together in March.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two are engaged. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," an insider said. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton told PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."

For the You and White Lotus actor, finding the right partner was a long time coming. "You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does," Gage told PEOPLE of his relationship. "It's going to happen."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch As Chris Appleton Gives A Master Class In Beach Waves!

The pair shared some social media snaps together in the weeks leading up to their red carpet debut, and during an appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show, Appleton confirmed their relationship.

In a March episode of the show, Appleton joined the host in her on-set kitchen to share how he fuels his hair from the inside out. While the stylist was making his smoothie with Barrymore, he added a secret ingredient to promote hair growth and blood flow, and also, subsequently, libido too.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Interrupts Chris Appleton Mid-Speech to Say She's 'So Happy' He's in a Relationship
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged! Celebrity Hairstylist Is 'Dazzled' by White Lotus Star
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13837572lg) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Relationship Timeline
Christine Brown's confidential engagement exclusive
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13837572lg) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Lukas Gage on 'You', Don Julio and Dating Chris Appleton: 'Never Thought I Would Have that Happen'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Lukas Gage Is 'Very Much in Love' with Boyfriend Chris Appleton: 'We Have Fun Together'
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm Very Much in Love'
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date Night at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Hit the Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Response to His Sex Scenes in 'You' and 'White Lotus'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)
See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship Timeline
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler head down to Cabo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run
Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Nicolas Cage's Wife? All About Riko Shibata
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline