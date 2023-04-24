Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton turned heads on Sunday night after hitting the red carpet wearing matching rings on their left hands.

The couple attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel where Kim Kardashian presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award.

Though the couple hasn't confirmed they officially tied the knot, PEOPLE confirmed that the White Lotus star and celebrity hairstylist obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

Reps for Appleton and Gage did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The couple matched perfectly in monochromatic looks on the red carpet: Appleton was stunning in all-white suit with no shirt underneath and white sneakers and Gage was gorgeous in a black suit with a black button-up shirt and black shoes. Each finished their look with a silver ring on the ring fingers of their left hands.

After presenting Appleton, 39, with his award, Kardashian, 42, took the chance to joke about how happy — and relieved — she is that he's in a relationship.

"Let me say one thing really quick," the SKIMS founder said, returning to the microphone briefly after presenting the award to Appleton. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton joked that he had "Kim's approval" before making his acceptance speech and acknowledging Gage, 27, in the audience, who he thanked for being "my rock."

Gage and Appleton have had a whirlwind romance. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February when Gage posted a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Mexico they took together. They made their red carpet debut together in March.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two are engaged. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," an insider said. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton told PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."

For the You and White Lotus actor, finding the right partner was a long time coming. "You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does," Gage told PEOPLE of his relationship. "It's going to happen."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch As Chris Appleton Gives A Master Class In Beach Waves!

The pair shared some social media snaps together in the weeks leading up to their red carpet debut, and during an appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show, Appleton confirmed their relationship.

In a March episode of the show, Appleton joined the host in her on-set kitchen to share how he fuels his hair from the inside out. While the stylist was making his smoothie with Barrymore, he added a secret ingredient to promote hair growth and blood flow, and also, subsequently, libido too.