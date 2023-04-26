Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Get Married in Vegas — Kim Kardashian Officiates and Shania Twain Performs!

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are married!

The White Lotus star, 27, wed the celebrity hairstylist, 39, they both announced on social media April 26.

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned a series of photos that shows the couple exchanging vows in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian.

The final video features the newlyweds standing with champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenades them to her hit "You're Still the One."

Following Gage's announcement, congrats poured in from the couple's famous friends.

"YAAAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYY❤️❤️❤️❤️,"posted Maude Apatow, while Lisa Rinna said, "This is too hot 🔥"

Appleton shared his own announcement on Instagram, writing, "We did it 💍Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

On Sunday night, the pairturned heads after hitting the red carpet wearing matching rings on their left hands.

The couple attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel where Kardashian presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award.

After presenting Appleton with his award, Kardashian, 42, took the chance to joke about how happy — and relieved — she is that he's in a relationship.

"Let me say one thing really quick," the SKIMS founder said, returning to the microphone briefly after presenting the award to Appleton. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton joked that he had "Kim's approval" before making his acceptance speech and acknowledging Gage in the audience, who he thanked for being "my rock."

Lukas Gage/instagram

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two are engaged. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," an insider said. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton told PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."

For the You and White Lotus actor, finding the right partner was a long time coming. "You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does," Gage told PEOPLE of his relationship. "It's going to happen."