Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Pose on Red Carpet as Newlyweds After Las Vegas Nuptials

The couple recently said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony that was officiated by Kim Kardashian

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 30, 2023 02:30 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty for Armani beauty

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have made their red carpet debut as a married couple.

The actor, 27, and the celebrity hairstylist, 39, posed together at an event hosted by Armani Beauty to celebrate the launch of the My Way Refillable Perfume in New York City on Friday.

For the event, Gage wore a black and white patterned top and matching pants, a white shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

Appleton, meanwhile, donned an all-black ensemble, pairing a blazer with a matching shirt underneath, as well as a dark pair of pants and shoes.

Gage also posed for photographs with his Euphoria costar, Sydney Sweeney, at the event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Lukas Gage attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)
Theo Wargo/Getty for Armani beauty

The pair's outing in the Big Apple took place days after they said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony that was officiated by Kim Kardashian.

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned a series of photos on Wednesday, that show the couple exchanging vows.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Chris Appleton attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)
Theo Wargo/Getty for Armani beauty

One video in the post features the newlyweds, who stayed at the Wynn luxury hotel and casino, standing with champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenaded them to her hit "You're Still the One."

Appleton also shared his own announcement on Instagram, writing in his own post, "We did it 💍Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

For the You and White Lotus actor, finding the right partner was a long time coming.

"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen, and it does," Gage recently told PEOPLE of his relationship. "It's going to happen."

