Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged! Celebrity Hairstylist Is 'Dazzled' by White Lotus Star

Sources tell PEOPLE Gage and Appleton were engaged within weeks of making their red carpet debut as a couple

By Hedy Phillips
and
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 04:44 PM
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Congratulations are in order for The White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton!

The couple, who made their red carpet debut together last month, got engaged a few weeks ago, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," the insider adds. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton tells PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."

Reps for Gage and Appleton have declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair only recently started opening up about their romance. They shared some social media snaps together in the weeks leading up to their red carpet debut, during a recent appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show Appleton confirmed their relationship.

In a March episode of the show, Appleton, 39, joined the host in her on-set kitchen to share how he fuels his hair from the inside out. While the stylist, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, was making his smoothie with Barrymore, he added a secret ingredient to promote hair growth and blood flow, and also, subsequently, libido too.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Once Barrymore heard of his two-in-one ingredient, she jokingly said, "Chris, you know that I am libido challenged, but how's your libido lately?"

Appleton replied, "It's pretty good, actually. I'm pretty good."

Barrymore asked Appleton if there was anyone in his life that he wanted to share about, and he couldn't help but gush about his partner.

"Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," he said. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

Barrymore quickly replied, "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Gage, 27, who had previously played coy when asked about his relationship, opened up to PEOPLE at the launch party for Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month.

"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," Gage said.

Just days earlier, Gage made an appearance on the Today show and also mentioned how happy he's been with Appleton.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage shared. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

When a photo of the two snowboarding popped up, he continued, "Aw, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it's the best."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Lukas Gage Is 'Very Much in Love' with Boyfriend Chris Appleton: 'We Have Fun Together'
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm Very Much in Love'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13837572lg) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Lukas Gage on 'You', Don Julio and Dating Chris Appleton: 'Never Thought I Would Have that Happen'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Lukas Gage attends the "How To Blow Up A Pipeline" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images); Kristin VanOrman,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl63wh-sBC0. Law&Crime Network
Lukas Gage Teases He Could Play Attorney Who Grilled Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Give Me the Opportunity'
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Hit the Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Response to His Sex Scenes in 'You' and 'White Lotus'
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Relationship Timeline
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson Pulls Out All the Pearls in Glam SAG Awards Look — and Gushes About Jonas Brothers!
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship: A Look Back
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler attend the 'Second Act' World Premiere at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on December 12, 2018 in New York City
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz MET 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline