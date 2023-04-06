Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Relationship Timeline

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have had a whirlwind romance.

Just weeks after they first sparked romance rumors in February, sources told PEOPLE in April that the couple is engaged.

Reps for Gage and Appleton have declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

While the White Lotus star and celebrity hairstylist initially kept their romance under wraps, they have opened up about it more recently, including talking about each other in interviews and walking the red carpet together.

From the beginnings of their relationship to their recent engagement, here's a timeline of Gage and Appleton's relationship.

February 20, 2023: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton spark dating rumors

Lukas Gage/instagram

In late February, the duo sparked dating rumors when they posted about their trip to Mexico. Alongside a collection of photos of them riding around together, Gage wrote, "la mejor," meaning "the best." Appleton also commented on the post, writing "Stud" with heart eyes.

March 8, 2023: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton walk the red carpet together

Emma McIntyre/Getty

In early March, the two continued to fuel romance rumors as they stepped out at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event, where they walked the red carpet together in coordinating black and white looks.

March 9, 2023: Lukas Gage stays cryptic about his relationship status

Following their red carpet appearance together, Gage stayed coy about his relationship with Appleton during an interview with The New York Times published on March 9.

When asked if their Instagram photos together were a confirmation of a relationship, the actor replied, "If they want to think that, they can. I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

March 15, 2023: Chris Appleton confirms his relationship with Lukas Gage

Almost a month after their initial Instagram post, Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm very happy," he told the host. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

March 21, 2023: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards together

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Shortly after going public with their romance, the two stepped out together again as they attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in coordinating black suits.

March 23, 2023: Chris Appleton posts a tribute to Lukas Gage on Instagram

A few days later, Appleton posted a sweet tribute to Gage, sharing numerous photos of them together. He captioned the post, "Apple of my eye."

March 27, 2023: Lukas Gage says he's 'very much in love' with Chris Appleton

During an appearance on the Today show, the You actor gushed about Appleton after co-host Dylan Dreyer mentioned that Appleton would be on the show later that week.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage said. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

March 31, 2023: Lukas Gage opens up to PEOPLE about his dating life before Chris Appleton

At the Tequila Don Julio Rosado launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Gage opened up to PEOPLE about his dating life before finding love with Appleton.

"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it," Gage said. "I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen."

April 5, 2023: Sources tell PEOPLE that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are engaged

On April 5, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Gage and Appleton are engaged.

"Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," one insider said. "They seem like the real deal."

A second source close to Appleton tells PEOPLE, "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas."