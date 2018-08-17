If there were a face for the “Millennials don’t like labels” movement, that face would be Luka Sabbat. The 20-year-old actor has been in the spotlight this year for his role as Luca (yes, spelled differently) on Grown-ish, but he’s been making a name for himself in the fashion, art and social media worlds since his early teens. And now, Sabbat is joining tennis pros Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys as an ambassador for Evian’s brand new #Liveyoung campaign, a message that fits right into his lifestyle.

“It’s like the campaign said, I just wanna live young and keep doing everything I do, at the best level and the highest level,” Sabbat tells PEOPLE. “I want to keep pushing the barrier and keep doing new things.”

The modern renaissance man, who in addition to his Grown-ish acting gig is also a model, stylist and “creative entrepreneur,” says the Evian campaign “kind of speaks to the life motto, of just being able to do everything.” (And of course, there’s the fact that “I’ve never worked for water before. You know I love that good stuff.”)

Courtesy Evian

“We live in a new generation of people,” Sabbat explains. “There was a point in time where everybody just had one job, but like now, in this climate of social media, kids and even adults can dabble and do this, that and the third.”

RELATED: The 15 Best New Beauty Products for Fall

Sabbat has amassed over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, thanks to his statement-making style, unique vibe and A-list friend group, which includes Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. And although he says he’s inspired by his friends (“they do a lot of cool stuff”), he gets most of his inspiration from “weird stuff.”

For example, “some people’s dialect, like the way they speak, inspires me to make a graphic or something,” he says. “And I always pay attention to what fonts people use,” explaining that he was recently drawn to the writing on wine bottles at sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in L.A.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi on Being a Role Model and Using Her Platform to Help Others

Even Sabbat’s current fashion obsession — his Rick Owens Dunks — is obscure. So obscure, in fact, they were discontinued. “Rick Owens used the swoosh, like, the Nike Swoosh, and he got a cease-and-desist so he had to stop making them. They’re sick.”

Unsurprisingly for the budding style icon, his sneaker obsession has gotten so out of control that he doesn’t even know how many pairs he has.

“Jesus Christ, I honestly don’t think I can count to that number,” Sabbat jokes, adding that his boot collection — mostly cowboy boots and Chelsea boots — is pretty vast, too.

Sabbat may have no problem ‘fessing up to being a shoe fiend, but when it comes to his famous friends, he keeps a tight lip. Despite attending what was arguably the bash of the year — Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party — he’s subscribing to the “what happens at Kylie’s birthday, stays at Kylie’s birthday” philosophy.

“‘Twas lit. ‘Twas a movie,” he says of the night. “It was really fun, and it went on for a long time. You know, I’m not gonna get into to what happened but it was fun.”