Luis Ruelas' Team Responds to Claims He Gifted Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets

Was it a Cartier Christmas?

A rep for Luis Ruelas is speaking out after an Instagram account alleged that the four Cartier bracelets he gave his new step daughters for Christmas were fakes.

In two separate posts on The Real Bad Fashions on Wednesday, side-by-side pictures of the bracelets Milania and Gia Giudice received and an image of the bracelet from the Cartier website show notable differences, including the size of the luxury label's logo and its placement inside the box.

An attorney for the Giudice family dismissed the account's claims in a comment to Page Six.

"I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, people's focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this," James Leonard told the outlet.

He added, "That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them."

James did not respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

In a since-deleted post of her "Christmas Haul" on TikTok featuring all of her 2022 gifts, Milania, 16, ended the video with a peek at the stunning, high-end bangle.

"Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet," she said about her businessman stepfather in the video, showing off her wrist with the old bangle — the trendy LOVE bracelet. "This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one."

Milania opened the box to show off a nail-inspired bangle with a gold, diamond studded vertical circle in the center. The bracelet appears to be from the Cartier Juste un Clou collection, which can range from $3,400 to $52,000 depending on the material and stones included.

"Thank you so much, Luis, you're literally the best ever," Milania added in the video.

Commenters on The Real Bad Fashions post also called into question the authenticity of the bracelets and many claimed they were dupes.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

"The box is clearly not real, nor the bracelet. Do you think they know?" one person wrote, while another claimed: "The 'C' is a dead giveaway. There's nothing wrong with buying dupes if you can't afford the real thing, but don't show it off like it's real."

Teresa Giudice, 50, has two other daughters, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis on Aug. 6 with friends and family around them. Teresa previously shared her anticipation for the 2022 Christmas party with PEOPLE.

"I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," she shared. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Ruelas's son] Nicholas is coming too."

Teresa added that this isn't the first Christmas with Luis by her side — though it is their first as newlyweds.

"It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," Giudice shared. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."