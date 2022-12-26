Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters Extravagant Cartier Bracelets for Christmas

Luis Ruelas went big with the bling for his Christmas gifts this year.

Teresa Giudice and her husband celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple by gifting his new step daughters Cartier bracelets. Milania Giudice shared a "Christmas Haul" on TikTok of all of her 2022 gifts, and ended the video with a peek at the stunning, high-end bangle.

"Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet," she said, showing off her wrist with the old bangle — the trendy LOVE bracelet. "This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one."

Milania, 16, opened the box to show off a nail-inspired bangle with a gold, diamond studded vertical circle in the center. The bracelet appears to be from the Cartier Juste un Clou collection, which can range from $3,400 to $52,000 depending on the material and stones included.

"Thank you so much, Luis you're literally the best ever," Milania added.

Teresa, 50, has three other daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana 13. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis on Aug. 6 with friends and family around them. Teresa shared her anticipation for the 2022 Christmas party with PEOPLE.

"I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," she shared. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Ruelas's son] Nicholas is coming too."

Teresa added that this isn't the first Christmas with Luis by her side — though it is their first as newlyweds. "It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," Giudice shared. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."