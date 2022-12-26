Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters Extravagant Cartier Bracelets for Christmas

Milania Giudice shared a Christmas gift haul on TikTok, including her second Cartier bracelet gifted from her stepdad

By
Published on December 26, 2022 01:03 PM
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.; https://www.tiktok.com/@milaniagiudice321/video/7181214170531056942?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7181214170531056942 TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok . Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas.
Photo: TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram; TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok

Luis Ruelas went big with the bling for his Christmas gifts this year.

Teresa Giudice and her husband celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple by gifting his new step daughters Cartier bracelets. Milania Giudice shared a "Christmas Haul" on TikTok of all of her 2022 gifts, and ended the video with a peek at the stunning, high-end bangle.

"Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet," she said, showing off her wrist with the old bangle — the trendy LOVE bracelet. "This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

Milania, 16, opened the box to show off a nail-inspired bangle with a gold, diamond studded vertical circle in the center. The bracelet appears to be from the Cartier Juste un Clou collection, which can range from $3,400 to $52,000 depending on the material and stones included.

"Thank you so much, Luis you're literally the best ever," Milania added.

Teresa, 50, has three other daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana 13. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis on Aug. 6 with friends and family around them. Teresa shared her anticipation for the 2022 Christmas party with PEOPLE.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

"I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," she shared. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Ruelas's son] Nicholas is coming too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa added that this isn't the first Christmas with Luis by her side — though it is their first as newlyweds. "It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," Giudice shared. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."

Related Articles
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Sir James Galway and Lizzo
Lizzo Cries After Flutist James Galway Wishes Her a Merry Christmas
Allison Hsu . https://www.instagram.com/stories/simuliu/3001689106493265429/. Simu Liu /Instagram
Simu Liu Celebrates First Christmas with Girlfriend Allison Hsu
Britney Spears and Sam christmas 20221226_97
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate Christmas with Meditation Hike: 'Merry Britmas'
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: (L-R) Ben Youcef and Sandra Lee attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Sandra Lee Spends First Christmas with Ben Youcef and His Twins at a Mall After Canceled Flight
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice on Hitting a 'Wow Factor' in 2022, from Her Fairy Tale Wedding to Finding Acceptance
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk0y9auc9h/?hl=en. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes
Kathy Hilton Responds to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party Outfit: 'She Always Looks Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton Reacts to Criticism Over Kim Kardashian's Casual Outfit at Her Holiday Party: 'That's Silly'
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Reveals Holiday Plans, from Spoiling His Niece to Kissing Girlfriend Aubrey Paige on NYE
Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en. Cardi B/Instagram
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'