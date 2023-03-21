Ludacris Debuts Satin Bonnet Line with Daughter Based on 'Karma's World' Cartoon

Karma's World Sleep Collection, which also includes pillows, is currently available on Amazon and in Walmart 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 21, 2023 04:40 PM
Karma Bridges and Ludacris attend the LUDA vs YMCMB celebrity basketball game
Ludacris and daughter Karma. Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Ludacris (born Christopher Bridges) and his daughter are expanding their Karma's World empire.

The rapper — who created the enormously successful animated cartoon Karma's World alongside, and inspired by, his daughter Karma, 21 — has dropped a new collection of satin bonnets based on the hit show about a smart and beautiful young girl who sets out to change the world. Real-life experiences are the framework for the episodes and lyrics in the songs that Karma raps.

Karma's World Sleep Collection features silk hair bonnets and silk pillowcases made specifically to "keep your little one's hair looking fro-nominal," Firstline Brands said in an Instagram statement announcing the partnership between the show and Camryn's BFF, their line of hair accessories for the young tweens.

Firstline Brands
Karma's World bonnets. Courtesy Firstline Brands

"We've partnered with @KarmasWorldOfficial to create a satin sleep collection to protect the hair of girls and tweens everywhere," the Instagram statement continued. Camryn's BFF satin sleep accessories come in fun and bright colors and prints to "inspire sweet dreams."

Karma's World Entertainment, Ludcris' media company, and 9 Story Media Group, the Karma's World's production company, announced the launch of their new licensing-based initiative for Karma's World on Monday. According to the press release, it's "designed to support Black-owned businesses and increase representation on-shelf for meaningful change within the licensing industry."

Firstline Brands is black-owned company focused on textured hair and the Karma's World partnership was a perfect fit.

"Creating a program that supports Black-owned businesses speaks to the themes of representation and community that live throughout Karma's World," Ludacris said in the press release about the partnership. "This unique opportunity supports the power of entrepreneurship in inclusive spaces and puts Black excellence on display."

"We will continue to provide high-quality products that empower young girls to find their voice and change the world.🎉 ," Firstline Brands wrote.

Ludacris is a busy man. In addition to his rapping and acting careers — and managing Karma's World Entertainment, he also recently launched online platform KidNation. He launched the site in June 2020 to educate kids on topics from health to current events through catchy songs, all of which need the seal of approval from his daughters."

"They're the perfect test group," he says. "When you think about kids' music, it doesn't sound like the music that kids are actually listening to. We all know kids love popular music, the stuff that's on the charts, just as much, if not more, than a lot of the music that's designated for them. So I figured why not take the melodies and the beats that kids love about adult music and put it in the kids' music?"

