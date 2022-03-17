Lucy Hale's Stylish All-Weather Chelsea Boots Are Made for Spring's Unpredictable Weather
Boots for spring? A no-brainer. But you shouldn't just wear any ol' boots: There's a lot of messiness that can wreak havoc on our shoes this time of year. We're talking melting snow, slush, rain, and dirt, which can all stain common boot fabrics like suede and untreated leather.
Lucy Hale has a solution: a durable pair of all-weather boots that can resist the elements and anything else that's thrown their way. (Thanks, Lucy!) The actress wore her smart spring shoes while shopping around Los Angeles, and since that city doesn't deal with the same springtime woes as the Midwest and East Coast, we're guessing that she's into their fashionable Chelsea-boot look.
Hale's shoes are from Thursday Boots, a celeb- and editor-approved direct-to-consumer footwear brand. Her style, called Legend, is made with a weather-safe waxed exterior that keeps water stains at bay and only "gets better with age," according to the product description. There's also elastic goring on the sides that make them easier to slip on and off — because we know how hard it can be to get into some Chelsea boots — plus a shock-absorbing insole that molds to your foot and a rubber lug sole that provides ample traction.
Hale's $160 boots are available directly on Thursday Boots as well as on Amazon, both of which offer free shipping and free returns. And it's worth mentioning that the brand's shoes never go on sale, so you can rest assured that you're always paying the best price.
Buy It! Thursday Legend Boots in Black Matte, $160; thursdayboots.com and amazon.com
Design-wise, they easily deserve five stars, as they're well-made and fashionable — but how do they score in the comfort category? While scrolling through hundreds of five-star reviews, we noticed many said they're "comfortable right out of the box," so it looks like they earn five stars in that department, too.
As one shopper succinctly described the Legend boots, "They are so easy to slip on and off, the tread is excellent for winter, and they go with everything in my closet. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made."
Shop more celeb-approved all-weather boots from Thursday below. It might just be the best purchase you make this week.
Buy It! Thursday Legend Boots in Truffle, $160; thursdayboots.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Thursday Legend Boots in Safari, $160; thursdayboots.com
