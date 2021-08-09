The Pretty Little Liars alum plans on removing a small tattoo of the sun that she has on the left side of her torso

Lucy Hale Reveals Plans to Remove Matching Tattoo She Got with Her Sister Maggie: 'I'm Sorry'

Lucy Hale is saying goodbye to an old tattoo.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she plans on removing a small tattoo of the sun on the left side of her torso that she previously got with her sister, Maggie Clarke. The revelation was made in a celebratory series of photos Hale shared on her Instagram Story in honor of her older sister's birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting various pics of the pair over the years, the Pretty Little Liars alum uploaded a photo of herself lifting up her shirt to reveal her sun tattoo, which matched one seen on Maggie's right wrist.

"I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Hale wrote alongside the post, without offering any further details on why she was planning to get the ink removed.

Lucy Hale/Instagram Credit: Lucy Hale/Instagram

In a subsequent Story, however, Hale said she'd be keeping another matching tattoo with her sister, however: "I love you" tattoos on their left wrists.

"But this one will stay," the actress added alongside a red heart emoji.

In 2017, Hale previously told Rue Now that she and Maggie got the matching sun tattoos as a tribute to their late grandmother. "I have a little, tiny sun that I got with my sister in honor of our grandmother," she explained to the outlet at the time.

Lucy Hale/Instagram Credit: Lucy Hale/Instagram

A year later, Hale showed off the "I love you" tattoos she and Maggie share in a July 2018 Instagram post.

Holding up their newly inked arms, Hale captioned the shot, "Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body." Both sisters got the body art on their left forearms.

"After years of wanting our grandmothers [sic] writing, we did it ! Our Grammy was our favorite person & now she's even more a part of us," she added. "Also, my sister is a badass who raises two kids, teaches combat classes AND goes on tattoo runs with her baby sister 💃🏻 Also, ouch. This one hurt."