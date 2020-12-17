Lucy Hale Just Wore the Famous Amazon Coat with 9,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It’s on Sale
Oprah, Emma Stone, and Naomi Watts also own the popular Orolay jacket
The viral Orolay jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat,” has yet another famous fan.
Lucy Hale was recently spotted wearing Orolay’s best-selling Thickened Down Jacket, the now-$150 coat with over 9,500 Amazon five-star ratings and an Instagram fanpage. In addition to being one of the retailer’s best-selling coats overall, the same green jacket has been worn by Emma Stone and Naomi Watts. And even Oprah loves it!
Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $246.99); amazon.com
The Pretty Little Liars actress paired the green jacket with a pink knit hat in a selfie she shared on Instagram. And fans saw her wearing the puffer jacket with a matching sweat set earlier this week and with a cute floppy beanie last month. For a limited time, shoppers can get the exact coat on sale at Amazon for 39 percent off its usual price.
Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com
With its soft fleece lining, six roomy pockets, and zippered sides that unzip to offer a little extra room for layers, the jacket comes with several reviewer-loved features that you won’t find in other coats. Owners rave about its warm feel, flattering shape, and unique look. “I can’t live without this coat now that I’ve found it,” one reviewer wrote while another described it as “the best winter coat I’ve ever owned.”
This year, Orolay released the jacket in several new colors and materials, including camo prints, pretty pastels, and extra cozy fleece-covered styles. The seven original colors, metallic shades, and all of these 2020 additions are currently marked down and many are still available for delivery in time for Christmas.
More Orolay Jacket Deals:
- Apple Cinnamon Teddy Bear Thickened Down Jacket, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Beech Teddy Bear Thickened Down Jacket, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Caviar Teddy Bear Thickened Down Jacket, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Wine Metallic Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Jet Metallic Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Dark Gray Metallic Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Army Green Metallic Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 (orig. $139.99)
Amazon has not revealed how long these deals will run, but just like the rest of its promotions, they are likely to expire soon. Grab it now and you’ll not only save — just like Lucy, you’ll be prepared for the cold winter months ahead, too.
Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Best-Selling Snow Blower Saves Amazon Shoppers ‘Hours of Shoveling Snow,’ and It's 44% Off
- Lucy Hale Just Wore the Famous Amazon Coat with 9,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It’s on Sale
- Sofia Vergara Designed a Line of Cute and Comfortable Face Masks — and They’re on Sale
- The Comfy Sneaker Brand with Massive Waitlists Just Dropped Its Biggest Collab of the Year