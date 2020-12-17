Lucy Hale Just Wore the Famous Amazon Coat with 9,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It’s on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The viral Orolay jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat,” has yet another famous fan.

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $246.99); amazon.com

The Pretty Little Liars actress paired the green jacket with a pink knit hat in a selfie she shared on Instagram. And fans saw her wearing the puffer jacket with a matching sweat set earlier this week and with a cute floppy beanie last month. For a limited time, shoppers can get the exact coat on sale at Amazon for 39 percent off its usual price.

With its soft fleece lining, six roomy pockets, and zippered sides that unzip to offer a little extra room for layers, the jacket comes with several reviewer-loved features that you won’t find in other coats. Owners rave about its warm feel, flattering shape, and unique look. “I can’t live without this coat now that I’ve found it,” one reviewer wrote while another described it as “the best winter coat I’ve ever owned.”

Amazon has not revealed how long these deals will run, but just like the rest of its promotions, they are likely to expire soon. Grab it now and you’ll not only save — just like Lucy, you’ll be prepared for the cold winter months ahead, too.

