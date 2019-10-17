Lucy Hale Wore the Buffalo Check Coat of Our Dreams — and You Can Get It at Nordstrom

Image zoom The Image Direct

Lucy Hale will soon be strutting across our screens in a chic red cape and heels as aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene — but off duty, she’s continuing to bring her style A-game (in even more comfortable fashion).

The Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a casual T-shirt and leggings with a pair of sneakers from the star-loved brand APL. But the one piece we can’t stop thinking about is her chic buffalo plaid coat that made the perfect stylish statement over her workout gear. Upon further investigation, we discovered the camel and navy check coat is from mall favorite Madewell — a brand that’s tons of celebrities have been reaching for recently, including Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez.

The menswear-inspired Elmcourt coat is actually one of the brand’s longtime best-selling pieces — and it’s easy to see why. The versatile wool-blend jacket is just slightly oversized and has a chic ‘70s vibe that can dress up any outfit (as Hale has proven over her gym clothes). It’s detailed with a blazer-like collar and two large patch pockets. Her exact buffalo check blanket coat is still available to shop at Nordstrom for $248, which is pretty affordable for a celeb-loved coat that will always be in style and is likely to last you several seasons.

Madewell also sells the blanket coat in a heathered charcoal gray and a rich camel brown. With winter fast approaching and temperatures rapidly dropping, now’s the perfect time to scoop up Hale’s cozy coat. Scroll down to shop it!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Elmcourt Buffalo Check Coat, $248; nordstrom.com