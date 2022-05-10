There's a New Comfy, Sustainable Sneaker That's Taking Over Hollywood — and It Never Stays in Stock for Long
We hate to sound like a broken record, but this statement bears repeating: One can never own too many comfy sneakers.
Sneakers are to shoes what crisp white tees and jeans are to clothing: basics that everyone should have on hand. And while there are probably hundreds of thousands of kicks you can potentially choose from, not all are created equal. But Lucy Hale just reminded us about a particular vegan pair that has so much going for it — aside from the approval of Hollywood, that is.
Hale was photographed in Los Angeles on May 6 wearing the ideal summer weekend uniform: a relaxed-fitting white tee, light-brown trousers, and cool white sneakers. While we're not sure where the first two pieces are from, we do know that her white sneakers are from Løci, a sustainable sneaker brand that counts Mila Kunis and Nikki Reed as fans.
What's more, the brand is gaining so much traction, its sneakers rarely stay in stock for long, in fact, they've been restocked five times already since their launch in April 2021. So if you want a pair, it's wise to add them to cart sooner rather than later.
Buy It! Løci Seven Sneakers in White/Natural, $180; lociwear.com
Hale wore the brand's popular Løci Seven sneakers, which boast a retro-inspired silhouette that'll go with everything you already have in your closet: dresses, shorts, jeans, you name it. The vegan kicks, handmade in Portugal, feature a water-resistant upper made from recycled materials, so you don't have to worry about May showers wreaking havoc on your new shoes. Plus, they have custom-made cork insoles that provide cushioned support all day long and durable, no-slip outsoles made from recycled rubber.
Hale's pair will cost you $180, which is worth it for sneakers that you can wear all the time. Shop her exact Løci kicks, plus similar styles, below. But act fast — many sizes are showing low-stock alerts.
Buy It! Løci Nine Sneakers in Natural/Black, $180; lociwear.com
Buy It! Løci Nine Sneakers in White/White, $170; lociwear.com
Buy It! Løci Seven Sneakers in White/Beige, $180; lociwear.com
