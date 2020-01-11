Lucy Hale, Kendall Jenner, and Diane Kruger All Shop This Brand for Elevated Basics

Image zoom Getty; Backgrid; MEGA

Basics are the building blocks of our wardrobes. If you really think about it, few outfits can be put together without (at least) one basic, like a fitted black turtleneck you can wear underneath that short-sleeve dress in the winter or a relaxed-fitting white tee that makes a blazer look so much cooler. Basics aren’t boring. No, they’re simple pieces that can just as easily be worn on their own as they can be with something a bit more, well, extra. And celebs know where to get the best basics.

Notable brands that Hollywood’s most stylish shop on the regular include The Range (I can attest that they have some of the best tank tops out there), Reformation, and Wolford, the latter of which sells game-changing bodysuits that solve all those annoying shirt-tucking problems. But the most-loved of all the labels celebs turn to for their everyday staples? Splendid.

Known for offering casual, comfortable staples with an on-trend twist, Splendid is a no-brainer for the stars. Kendall Jenner owns the Classic Henley Thermal, and Emma Roberts loves the label’s sleek black turtlenecks. And most recently, it was Lucy Hale who sported one of Splendid’s elevated basics.

She was spotted in the Puff Sleeve Sweater, a simple-but-with-a-twist essential that has a crew neck, long sleeves, and cute puff shoulders that add instant drama to the otherwise streamlined silhouette. Lucy styled hers with a bright pink lip and a gold smoky eye. (Another bonus of basics: You can have lots of fun with your makeup without clashing with or overpowering your outfit.)

Aside from churning out easy-to-wear basics, most of the brand’s pieces are reasonably priced, too. Lucy’s sweater goes for $148, while Kendall’s henley is just under $100. If this still seems pricey to you, just remember: You’ll be wearing them for years to come (a.k.a. they have a good Cost Per Wear).

Shop Lucy’s sweater in pink, plus other Splendid pieces we’re eyeing, ahead.

Buy It! Splendid Puff Sleeve Sweater, $148; saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Splendid Classic Henley Thermal, $98; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Splendid Abbie Crewneck Cotton Blend Tee, $48; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Splendid Cody Stripe Crop Long Sleeve Tee, $35.98 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Splendid Teddy Sleep Hooded Pajama Jacket, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Splendid Kinsley Striped Body-Con Dress, $188; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Splendid Mockneck Ribbed Top, $58, saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Splendid Gemma Colorblock Rib Knit Sweater, $88.80 (orig. $148); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Splendid Sleeveless Utilitarian Jumpsuit, $168; saksfifthavenue.com

