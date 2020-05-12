Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actress and new celebrity spokeswoman for Almay talks exclusively to PEOPLE about her skin care journey

Lucy Hale Is the New Face of Almay! All About Her 'Less Is More' Approach to Beauty

Lucy Hale has been serving up beauty inspiration for more than a decade. But these days, she’s embracing a "less is more" mindset – and partnering with a brand that shares her straightforward approach to skin care and makeup.

Today, the 30-year-old Katy Keene star becomes the latest celebrity spokeswoman for Almay, a brand she “grew up with,” Hale tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“The eye makeup remover pads and makeup eraser sticks, I remember loving those, and always having them in my kit.”

Hale adds that this partnership is a natural fit because Almay creates products for even the most sensitive skin types, vetting them by dermatologists and ophthalmologists. And as one who's "breakout-prone," she can relate to those who seek it out.

“In the past, I’ve had lots of problems with my skin, so I'm always looking for products that won't irritate it. I love Almay because it's fragrance-free and hypoallergenic,” she says.

“But just because it's clean, it doesn't mean that it's not fun," Hale adds. "They still have really amazing makeup and eye shadows and lipsticks.” Among her go-tos: Almay’s Color & Care Lip Oil-in-Stick (“They’re really moisturizing,” she gushes) and its Smart Shade Skintone Matching Makeup.

Hale turned to clean beauty products after years of “struggling” with flare-ups. “In my 20s, I would try a bunch of products, and still be like, “why is my skin breaking out?" It was because it just didn't agree with the things I was putting on it.

Long days on set exacerbated the problem. “My skin doesn't like a lot of makeup, but the layering of foundation, powder, foundation, powder…it just made it really angry.”

She admits, “there were days when I was filming Pretty Little Liars where I didn't want to go to work because my skin was so bad. They had to especially light for me at times because I would break out. There were a lot of tricks going on there.”

Those "moments of insecurity" led to a lot of anxiety, and some tears, she says. "You're in that mindset of, 'it's never going to get better, it's never going to go away.’ But that being said, it was just skin and I just had to remember that people weren't watching the show for that, they were walking the show because they liked it."

While Hale still has an occasional "bad skin day," she refrains from reaching for one topical solution after another. "Back then I would have done 50 masks and then layered on 10 products after that, but that does not agree with my skin."

"It's kind of sad, because I love beauty products, but I just can't use them all because of how my skin reacts. So most of my cabinet is just to look at," she says.

When it comes to her routine, Hale also is all about being practical. “My time is limited. I'm definitely going to choose sleep over waking up early to get ready.”

For her “simple” a.m. regimen, she says: “Sometimes I won't even wash my face because I like to let my night products [continue to] seep in. Other times, I'll use a makeup remover wipe [Her fave: Almay’s Biodegradable Clear Complexion Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes] to get the excess off. Then I’ll use a vitamin C serum, and SPF.”

“My evening routine's definitely a little more complex. That’s when I exfoliate and sometimes do a mask. I started using prescription retinol, because I woke up one day and was like, ‘I see a wrinkle. It is time.’ I also love and use a lot of oils, which really keeps my skin moisturized.”

Of course, no beauty catch-up with Hale would be complete without a status check on her hair. And the actress, who famously chopped her mane into a bob a few years ago, reiterates the cut is here to stay.

“One of the most Googled things about me is my haircut. I think that's really funny. My guy friends are like, ‘Grow your hair out. Guys like long hair.’ But I am not going to. But I feel like I came into my own when I cut my hair off. I just felt more me.”

Not even a role is likely to get Hale to make a major hair change. After all, that’s what extensions and wigs are for. “This is my signature.”