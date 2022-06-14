Lucy Hale Looks Back on Her Most Memorable Hair Transformations
Actress Lucy Hale talks her most memorable hairstyles as she celebrates her 33rd birthday and her latest partnership with Wella Professionals
Lucy's Hair Journey
When it comes to all things hair, Lucy Hale is never "afraid to switch it up."
While Hale is probably most known for her wavy bob these days, the many cuts and colors she's rocked over the years have earned her the title of hair chameleon. "I typically never really know what's happening when I'm in the hair chair. I put a lot of trust in the people I work with," she tells PEOPLE exclusively of her salon sessions.
That's why, her latest partnership with hair care brand Wella Professionals is the perfect match.
For her new summer shade (right), the Katy Keene star worked with hairstylist Patricia Nikole to achieve her "golden chocolate" locks using the brand's Shinefinity Color Glaze.
"I used to get really stressed about changing my hair color, so it's always nice to know that the products you're using are going to help as opposed to hurt your hair," she says of the collection, which includes 32 shades that maintain a healthy shine, minus the damage.
To celebrate her 33rd birthday and her new beauty role, Hale reflects on her most talked about hairstyles. Scroll through for a decade of hairdos!
People's Choice Awards (2012)
"I think I had just cut my hair before this event. I was still doing Pretty Little Liars at the time [of this look] I still needed to keep it sort of long for playing Aria. This was midway before I had completely chopped my hair off into the bob that people probably know me for now. I slowly was creeping up to that short length. But this was the beginning of me taking my hair into my own hands [and] was slowly coming into my own."
Pretty Little Liars Halloween Party (2013)
"I'm naturally a brunette but I've been dyeing my hair since I was 13 years old. This was probably my summertime brunette. I love warm tones in the summer and when your hair's long – you don't really have to maintain your color as much, especially when it's balayaged and at the end. You can just let it grow out and do its thing."
Billboard Music Awards (2014)
"This is when the ombré thing was really big, and it wasn't so subtle. I definitely wouldn't do that today [because] my hair goes through a lot so in order for me to lighten it, I have to be super, super careful. I think those were clip-in extensions, but the [caramel] color and the side part so screams I was born in 1989 and I grew up in the early 2000's! It's really funny."
Late Night with Seth Meyers (2015)
"This was the initial chop and since then I've had different variations of. But I remember when I cut my hair I finally was like, 'This is me. This is how I feel.' Because for most of my life I used my hair as my comfort thing, it was my security blanket.
I'm also short (5'2") and I just feel like short hair kind of balanced me out a little bit. But the color – wow! I'm really blonde here. For me, this color is the hardest to maintain and to keep healthy because I have such dark hair naturally, but wow, trip down memory lane."
iHeartRADIO Much Music Awards (2016)
"I wanted to look like Victoria Beckham, she was my muse for this look. I would say this color in this picture is probably most true to my natural color because you can kind of see the warm tones popping through."
Freeform Upfront (2017)
"This cut was my favorite cut I ever had. The way it's styled in here you can't really tell, but it's a super blunt short bob that hit right at my chin.
It's making me want to cut it again, looking at this picture. I just feel like super dark hair, very short blunt bob, is inherently when I feel my best.
I wanted to do something a little grittier, a little edgier and we [went with] that wet look. Because my hair is thick – and so I don't get what I call a triangle head – you have to really undercut almost to where it's buzzed at the back and then it keeps it from getting too poofy."
Truth or Dare Premiere (2018)
"I was doing a movie and then for the premiere of Truth or Dare, we just sprayed some pink spray in my hair. So, it washed out after this night, but it gave this really beautiful rose gold feel. I wanted to look like a gothic fairy! That was a lot of fun."
The Unicorn Premiere (2019)
"This is my signature cut, but we kept my roots so it looked more natural because I was going away to film Fantasy Island for two months and I couldn't get my roots done. So it would be low maintenance and not look too harsh because for me, if I were to bleach my whole head, it wouldn't go well I don't think. It's just overall not so harsh."
Paris Fashion Week Miu Miu Fall/Winter Show (2020)
"This was when I was shooting a show called Katy Keene and in my head I had pictured her with super dark, really short hair, almost cartoon-like. So this was the color I had for a couple of years. You can kind of see it's lighter at the ends, but I like this rich color because I feel like the rich browns pop my eyes more.
This is my go-to color haircut, the one that I'll always fall back on and be like, 'Oh, okay, that's Lucy' and it's also the easiest to keep healthy and shiny."
6th Annual InStyle Awards (2021)
"My hair was about as long as the front pieces. But, with this dress I thought it would be really pretty to have a long, dark pony. So we did one of those wraparound extension pieces. This color, I just love it in the winter because I have really pale skin and I like the contrast. This is kind of an in-between hair color because it's pretty low maintenance. I only need to get my roots touched up every two months."
