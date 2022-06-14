Lucy Hale Looks Back on Her Most Memorable Hair Transformations

When it comes to all things hair, Lucy Hale is never "afraid to switch it up."

While Hale is probably most known for her wavy bob these days, the many cuts and colors she's rocked over the years have earned her the title of hair chameleon. "I typically never really know what's happening when I'm in the hair chair. I put a lot of trust in the people I work with," she tells PEOPLE exclusively of her salon sessions.

That's why, her latest partnership with hair care brand Wella Professionals is the perfect match.

For her new summer shade (right), the Katy Keene star worked with hairstylist Patricia Nikole to achieve her "golden chocolate" locks using the brand's Shinefinity Color Glaze.

"I used to get really stressed about changing my hair color, so it's always nice to know that the products you're using are going to help as opposed to hurt your hair," she says of the collection, which includes 32 shades that maintain a healthy shine, minus the damage.

To celebrate her 33rd birthday and her new beauty role, Hale reflects on her most talked about hairstyles. Scroll through for a decade of hairdos!