Lucy Hale Just Wore the Comfy Sneakers That Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff Love — and They're Only $60

The latest retro sneaker to blow up Hollywood and NYC? Converse. Yes, we're talking about the edgy sneakers you and all of your friends probably bought in high school. You know what they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it — and that's exactly the sentiment celebrities are showcasing by bringing back Converse shoes. In the past few months alone, Jessica Alba, Kaia Gerber, and Hilary Duff have all worn the nostalgic shoes multiple times. And just yesterday, Lucy Hale was spotted in white Converse high tops while walking her dog, making her the latest famous fan of the footwear.