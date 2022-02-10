Lucy Hale Just Wore the Comfy Sneakers That Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff Love — and They're Only $60
Although 2022 just began, one fashion trend is already clearly a celebrity favorite: retro sneakers. Comfortable shoes — specifically, casual sneakers — are always in style, but during the early months of this year, stars have been reviving sneaker brands that reigned supreme in the '90s and early aughts. And the best part? They're all surprisingly affordable.
Seemingly every supermodel under the sun has been spotted wearing old-school New Balance sneakers lately, and over the past few months, skater brand Vans has been popping up on multiple A-listers' feet: Megan Fox wore them all over Europe, Mary-Kate Olsen stepped out wearing a pair of slides in NYC twice in a row, and most recently, Kim Kardashian sported a black pair during a date with Pete Davidson. Typically, you'd be hard pressed to find these stars, who have notoriously expensive taste, wearing such affordable shoes, but a new wave of cost-effective footwear is spreading through the streets.
The latest retro sneaker to blow up Hollywood and NYC? Converse. Yes, we're talking about the edgy sneakers you and all of your friends probably bought in high school. You know what they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it — and that's exactly the sentiment celebrities are showcasing by bringing back Converse shoes. In the past few months alone, Jessica Alba, Kaia Gerber, and Hilary Duff have all worn the nostalgic shoes multiple times. And just yesterday, Lucy Hale was spotted in white Converse high tops while walking her dog, making her the latest famous fan of the footwear.
Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Sneakers, $59.95; zappos.com
While Hale's Converse high tops are undeniably the most iconic version of the brand's sneakers, you can't go wrong with the classic low-top Chuck Taylors, either. The brand's sneakers are ideal for running errands, attending sporting events (like Alba did), and even for casual nights out.
If the first few months of 2022 have shown us anything, it's that celebrities are still prioritizing comfortable shoes, and you should jump on the affordable trend now. Below, shop two more lookalikes of the retro sneakers that Hale was spotted wearing.
Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox Sneakers, $54.95; zappos.com
Buy It! Findoney Unisex High Tops, $53; amazon.com
