Lucy Hale Just Wore the Cloud-Like Sandal You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer
Photo Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Now's a good time to retire those sandals that make you wince every time you walk, because, in case you missed it, comfort is in.
Some of Hollywood's biggest names are spotlighting comfy shoe trends, from squishy pool slides to platform flip-flops — and puffy sandals are the latest fad creeping their way into the picture. If you have yet to hop on the bandwagon, Lucy Hale might just convince you to.
On April 4, the multi-hyphenate was photographed in Los Angeles with a mat tucked between her arms on her way to yoga class. She wore an oversized denim jacket over a tonal blue workout set. Instead of opting for a classic white sneaker like we've seen celebs like Hailey Bieber do for the gym, Hale slipped into a pair of criss-cross puffy slides.
They're essentially like little pool floats for your feet. The cloud-like leather sandals are a fun take on your favorite slip-ons because they're a little flashy, yet still provide all the good cushiony comfort. Unlike strappier styles, the thick, inflated-looking bands won't cut into the tops of your feet. Plus, they're slightly dressier than your regular sandals, so you'll likely reach for them for every occasion.
We haven't been able to confirm the brand behind Hale's puffy slides, but they look a lot like these $300 ones from Anine Bing. If you don't want to fork out the big bucks for a pair, we've browsed the internet for some more budget-friendly options. With its crossover design and cognac brown color, this $89 pair from Seychelles is nearly identical to hers.
There's also this similar padded slip-on that's on sale for 30 percent off from J.Crew right now. Perhaps you want to take Hale's style to the next level with these puffy platform slides from Amazon that combine two popular footwear trends.
No matter which you choose, one thing is certain: Comfortable shoes will never go out of style. So it's definitely worth adding a pair to your warm-weather footwear rotation. Scroll down to shop puffy sandals inspired by Lucy Hale before summer arrives.
Get the Look:
Buy It! J.Crew Menorca Padded Cross-Strap Sandals, $82.60 with code SPRING (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Seychelles Word For Word Slide, $89; revolve.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Drips Slide Sandal, $59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Issi Quilted Flatform Sporty Sandal, $49.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Seychelles Low Key Sandal, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Cougar Prato Slide Sandal, $80; norstrom.com
