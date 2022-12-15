Blonde Begone! Lucy Boynton Debuts New Fiery Red Hair Color

The actress walked the red carpet for The Pale Blue Eye premiere with long red locks

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 15, 2022 11:21 AM
Lucy Boynton
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lucy Boynton is red hot.

The Pale Blue Eye star walked the red carpet at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a fiery new 'do. The previously blonde actress wore her hair long with a middle part and soft waves. The strawberry blonde hue popped against her white dress.

Boynton, 28, opted for a vampy look on the red carpet for the Netflix film. She wore a white Chanel dress with complementary black and white shoes. For glam, Boynton kept her makeup soft except for her dark red lipstick. She finished the look with big earrings that showed when she put her hair behind her ears.

Lucy Boynton attends the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The red hair is definitely different for Boynton, who had been wearing her hair in a short, wavy blonde bob. However, she first debuted her red hair in November at another event for The Pale Blue Eye. At the London screening in late November, Boynton arrived in an all-black look with her newly colored hair slicked back away from her face. Because of the subtle 'do, it was hard to spot that it was a different color than her usual.

In an appearance before that one, another for the film on Nov. 16, Boynton was still rocking the short blonde bob, which means her new red hair probably also includes extensions.

Boynton's go-to color specialist Mark William Selley is the one behind Boynton's new look, which he shared on Instagram in November. In a behind-the-scenes video from the London screening where the actress debuted the hue, Selley shared that he used organic color, Organic Way, to achieve the copper tone.

Selley previously took Boynton to a similar copper shade in September 2021, sharing on Instagram the new look: a copper bob. "Love working with this chick… even when it's the between dark brunette, to this warm copper blonde she still looks great," he wrote.

Boynton posed for pictures on the carpet in Los Angeles with costar Christian Bale, while boyfriend Rami Malek was noticeably absent from the premiere. Malek was seen getting cozy with actress Léa Seydoux earlier this month, and reps for the actor didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his relationship status at the time.

Based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye stars Bale as detective Augustus Landor, who investigates a murder at the West Point military academy in 1830 after a cadet is found dead with his heart removed. After hitting some roadblocks in the case, Landor seeks help from one of the cadets: future poet Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter alum Harry Melling.

The film will arrive in select theaters Dec. 23 and on Netflix Jan. 6.

Related Articles
The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye.
Christian Bale Investigates a Murder with Help from Edgar Allan Poe in 'The Pale Blue Eye' Trailer
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Relationship Timeline
Jodie Turner-Smith Best Dressed 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Kate Winslet attends "The Dressmaker" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Kate Winslet Dons Gown She Wore 7 Years Ago on the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Danny DeVito and Actress Daughter Lucy Attend Disney+'s 'Willow' Premiere Together
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere
Kerry Washington wearing Ralph Lauren arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil'
Kerry Washington Debuts Dramatic Short Bob at 'The School for Good and Evil' Premiere
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More