Blonde Begone! Lucy Boynton Debuts New Fiery Red Hair Color

Lucy Boynton is red hot.

The Pale Blue Eye star walked the red carpet at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a fiery new 'do. The previously blonde actress wore her hair long with a middle part and soft waves. The strawberry blonde hue popped against her white dress.

Boynton, 28, opted for a vampy look on the red carpet for the Netflix film. She wore a white Chanel dress with complementary black and white shoes. For glam, Boynton kept her makeup soft except for her dark red lipstick. She finished the look with big earrings that showed when she put her hair behind her ears.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The red hair is definitely different for Boynton, who had been wearing her hair in a short, wavy blonde bob. However, she first debuted her red hair in November at another event for The Pale Blue Eye. At the London screening in late November, Boynton arrived in an all-black look with her newly colored hair slicked back away from her face. Because of the subtle 'do, it was hard to spot that it was a different color than her usual.

In an appearance before that one, another for the film on Nov. 16, Boynton was still rocking the short blonde bob, which means her new red hair probably also includes extensions.

Boynton's go-to color specialist Mark William Selley is the one behind Boynton's new look, which he shared on Instagram in November. In a behind-the-scenes video from the London screening where the actress debuted the hue, Selley shared that he used organic color, Organic Way, to achieve the copper tone.

Selley previously took Boynton to a similar copper shade in September 2021, sharing on Instagram the new look: a copper bob. "Love working with this chick… even when it's the between dark brunette, to this warm copper blonde she still looks great," he wrote.

Boynton posed for pictures on the carpet in Los Angeles with costar Christian Bale, while boyfriend Rami Malek was noticeably absent from the premiere. Malek was seen getting cozy with actress Léa Seydoux earlier this month, and reps for the actor didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his relationship status at the time.

Based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye stars Bale as detective Augustus Landor, who investigates a murder at the West Point military academy in 1830 after a cadet is found dead with his heart removed. After hitting some roadblocks in the case, Landor seeks help from one of the cadets: future poet Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter alum Harry Melling.

The film will arrive in select theaters Dec. 23 and on Netflix Jan. 6.