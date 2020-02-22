Lucky Blue Smith Ties the Knot with Nara Pellman in Beachside Wedding: 'I Married My Best Friend'

Image zoom Nara Pellman, Lucky Blue Smith LUcky b smith/Instagram

Surprise Lucky Blue Smith is a married man!

The 21-year-old model tied the knot with Nara Pellman in a romantic beachside wedding, the couple shared on Instagram Friday.

Both Smith and Pellman, 24, shared videos from the happy occasion.

“The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today,” wrote Pellman, who wore a satin ivory gown from Orseund Iris that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cutout at the chest and back.

“I married my best friend today😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Smith wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a video of the couple kissing as they laid in the grass.

Pellman shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the nuptials, including some footage of her posing for the camera with the groom’s sister, Pyper America Smith, and Pyper’s Australian husband Quaid Rippon Holder.

One video on her Instagram Story featured the IMG model walking barefoot in the sand as she held a bouquet of white roses. Pellman wore her hair in curls atop her head, accessorizing with dainty jewelry.

Meanwhile, Smith wore a light blue suit matched with a darker blue tie.

The couple celebrated their union with a plate piled high of donuts in lieu of a traditional wedding cake, and Pellman shared a sweet video of Smith feeding her a pastry after they shared a newlywed smooch.

“Yay!” guests can be heard saying off-camera.

Smith first sparked engagement rumors with a photo shared in late December of himself and Pellman sitting on the beach at sunset, with Pellman wearing a ring on the correct finger.

Just two days before sharing the posts from their wedding, Pellman shared a photo holding hands with Smith, giving fans a closer look at the gorgeous oval diamond, which has smaller diamonds encrusted on the band.

“Pinky promise,” she captioned the shot. Smith shared a photo holding up Pellman that same day, writing, “soulmate” alongside the snap.

Then on Thursday, Pellman shared a trio of photos of the couple, including one of them walking hand in hand, writing, “most memorable moment in your life?”

The surprise nuptials come two years after Smith welcomed his first child — a daughter named Gravity — with model Stormi Bree, 29.

Smith made his modeling debut when he was photographed for Vogue Homme Japan by Hedi Slimane at just 12 years old and ever since he’s been racking up the campaigns and social media followers. He’s modeled for brands like Tom Ford and Calvin Klein, walked runways for Versace, Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana and currently has 3 million Instagram followers.

In addition to being a model, Smith is the drummer in a band called The Atomics with his three sisters, Starlie, Daisy and Pyper. They started performing back in 2009, still tour today and released their latest track, Voulez Vous, in spring 2017.

Pellman is also a model, signed to IMG.

She first began posting photos with Smith back in November. Smith also made their relationship Instagram official that same month.

“Best friend,” he captioned a mirror selfie, which shows him kissing Pellman on the cheek.