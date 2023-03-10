Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Hit the Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors

The duo has been spending a lot of time together and recently shared photos vacationing in Mexico last month on their Instagrams

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 10, 2023 01:53 PM
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are continuing to spend time together.

At Wednesday's Vanity Fair and TikTok event celebrating young Hollywood, the actor and celebrity hairstylist hit the red carpet together, both looking dapper as the posed together for photos.

Gage, who's had a breakout year with roles in White Lotus and Euphoria, wore a cream ensemble including a short sleeve mock turtleneck top paired with cream pleated plants. He finished off his look with white sneakers.

Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur who works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, appeared to color coordinate his look with Gage, wearing a silk cream button-up shirt under a black suit.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The two have stayed quiet about their relationship status although both posted photos while vacationing together in Mexico at the end of February on Instagram.

Gage, 27, was asked in a New York Times article published Thursday if the photos were a public announcement of their relationship and he kept his answer cryptic.

"If they want to think that, they can," he told the outlet. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

In the article, Gage also addressed if he felt pressure from Hollywood to label himself.

"All the time," he answered. "An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It's too confusing.' I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don't want to do anything on anyone's accord but my own," Gage said.

"Let me do it when I'm ready. And it's acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want," he added.

Gage has always been vocal and spoken out against hurdles he's faced in the industry. Three years ago he went viral as the actor who was called out for his small apartment during a zoom audition.

Hollywood peers and fans rallied around him after the actor called out a director for commenting on his "tiny apartment" during a clip from a Zoom audition that went viral.

In 2020, Gage posted a video recording of a Zoom meeting he was on while auditioning for a role. Though he didn't name the director, he wrote, "PSA if youre a s--- talking director make sure to mute ur s--- on zoom mtgings." In the clip, an off-camera man can be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments," thinking he was muted and couldn't be heard by Gage.

Gage, in the moment, joked back: "I know it's a s---ty apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one." The director then said he was "mortified" over what had happened.

Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage. twitter

In a letter published by Deadline on Monday, director Tristram Shapeero issued an apology for making the remarks during the audition, which he said happened in August.

"As I say on the video, I'm mortified about what happened," Shapeero said. "While I can't put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, I move forward from this incident a more empathetic man; a more focused director and I promise, an even better partner to actors from the audition process to the final cut."

