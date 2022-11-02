Lifestyle Style Lucas Castellani Takes PEOPLE Inside Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief EMERGE Runway Show Lucas Castellani is ready for his runway close-up. On Oct. 28, the Brazilian model and host of The Castellani Show traveled to Doha, Qatar, where he walked Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief EMERGE runway show, a part of her charity's new global initiative with Qatar Creates in support of up-and-coming creatives. Castellani, 24, closed the star-studded couture presentation alongside powerhouse designer Michèle Lamy, pop icon Janet Jackson and Campbell herself in front of more than 1,000 VIP guests supporting the philanthropic event. Here, Castellani brings PEOPLE exclusively inside the moments ahead of his runway appearance — from the glam chair to the catwalk — and the afterparty fun. By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 02:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 09 Pretty n' Poised Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Getting my glam done by the amazing makeup artist Floriff who used Code 8 Beauty." 02 of 09 The Best with Balmain Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Special thanks to Balmain Hair Couture who provided the best hair artist." 03 of 09 Locked in Place Courtesy Lucas Castellani Castellani worked with the Balmain hairstyling team to keep his metallic waves in tact. 04 of 09 From Backseat to Backstage Courtesy Lucas Castellani "On my way to the runway show!" 05 of 09 Step and Repeat Courtesy Lucas Castellani Castellani poses for the cameras in a Casablanca suit and Givenchy shoes before hitting the stage. 06 of 09 Countdown to Showtime Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Final touches while backstage." 07 of 09 Take a Bow Courtesy Lucas Castellani "So grateful to have closed the Fashion for Relief runway show alongside Naomi in the final act." 08 of 09 A Moment to Remember Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Backstage having a moment with Janet Jackson. A true icon!" says Castellani on meeting the music legend. 09 of 09 Friendly Faces Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Ran into my friend Stevie Mackey. Always great seeing him."