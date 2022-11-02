Lucas Castellani Takes PEOPLE Inside Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief EMERGE Runway Show 

01 of 09 Pretty n' Poised Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Getting my glam done by the amazing makeup artist Floriff who used Code 8 Beauty."

02 of 09 The Best with Balmain Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Special thanks to Balmain Hair Couture who provided the best hair artist."

03 of 09 Locked in Place Courtesy Lucas Castellani Castellani worked with the Balmain hairstyling team to keep his metallic waves in tact.

04 of 09 From Backseat to Backstage Courtesy Lucas Castellani "On my way to the runway show!"

05 of 09 Step and Repeat Courtesy Lucas Castellani Castellani poses for the cameras in a Casablanca suit and Givenchy shoes before hitting the stage.

06 of 09 Countdown to Showtime Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Final touches while backstage."

07 of 09 Take a Bow Courtesy Lucas Castellani "So grateful to have closed the Fashion for Relief runway show alongside Naomi in the final act."

08 of 09 A Moment to Remember Courtesy Lucas Castellani "Backstage having a moment with Janet Jackson. A true icon!" says Castellani on meeting the music legend.