The Real Housewives of New York star filmed a video showing PEOPLE how to use the skincare survival kit she curated in partnership with beauty brand Sonäge, available now on sonage.com

LuAnn de Lesseps Shares Her Secrets to Flawless Skin at 55, Including 'Green Juices Every Morning!'

The Bravo star recently teamed up with beauty brand Sonäge to curate a skincare collection of her must-haves for day and night, including a soothing cleansing crème ($28), a refreshing facial mist ($24), glycolic acid pads ($30 for 30 pads), a hydrating eye crème ($38) and a lightweight moisturizer ($58).

In the video above, de Lesseps showed PEOPLE how she uses her “Survival Kit,” which retails for $150 and is available now on sonage.com, from the comfort of her own bathroom.

“I start with my soothing cleansing cream,” the reality star says in the clip, explain that “it doesn’t strip your face of natural oils or dry it out. Especially with summer right now, that’s the last thing we need!”

Next, de Lesseps spritzes the facial mist onto a cotton round and wipes all over to “hydrate the skin” and balance her pH. “It smells fantastic” she adds.

In the evening, the star uses her exfoliating pads, which remove dead skin cells quickly and efficiently for an instant glow and are ideal for those who are oily or prone to breakouts, according to sonage.com.

de Lesseps ends both her morning and nighttime routines with the Botanica Souffle Crème, named after the fluffy pastry because the formula is whipped and lightweight. “It penetrates the skin really well,” she explains. “And it smells just like [the name] sounds!”

Below, the Bravo celeb shares more tips and tricks for achieving her flawless complexion, reflects on quarantine fashion amid the coronavirus pandemic and spills a little tea about her RHONY co-stars!

What do you swear by, in addition to your Sonäge Survival Kit? Do you work out every day? Eat super clean? Drink special smoothies? Tell us all of your secrets!

I think working out is a really important part of anyone’s daily beauty routine and drinking enough water to hydrate the skin. Remember to drink 20 min before & 20 min after meals. I use Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s mineral & green juices every morning and stick to a protein-based, Mediterranean diet.

Have you ever picked up any great beauty or wellness tips or product recommendations from your fellow castmates?

Dorinda [Medley] always has great tips and Dr. Daryl was one of them. Dry brushing the skin and moisturizing, especially during summer, are super important.

What’s your favorite outfit you’ve worn on RHONY to date?

Jovani in my cabaret shows for sure!

What clothing item in your closet is getting the most wear right now?

My loungewear pants with elephants on them from walker&wade.

Did you have to do your own glam for the virtual testimonials we’ve been seeing on RHONY? Was that a challenge for you or are you good at doing your own hair and makeup?

While filming the season I do my own hair and makeup but interviews are a whole other thing. Luckily, I have my friend Vincent Da Silva at Gil Ferrer Salon.

Who’s the most high-maintenance RHONY cast member when it comes to glam?