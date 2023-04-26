Luann de Lesseps Responds to Age-Shaming Comments: 'I Can Still Rock a Bikini at This Age'

"So be cool, don't be, like, all uncool," the Real Housewives star said on Instagram

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 26, 2023 05:58 PM
Luann de Lesseps has something to say.

After the Real Housewives of New York star posted two photos late last week of herself in a pink gingham bikini while out in Los Angeles at Chateau Marmont, she received some body shaming and ageist comments claiming she was too old to be wearing a two-piece.

However, she wasn't going to let critics get the last word.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old responded to one of the comments that said, "Way too old boo!!!!!!!!" in an Instagram Reel, saying in the video, "I'm proud of the fact that I can still rock a bikini at this age. Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age as long as they feel good. So be cool, don't be, like, all uncool."

She added another statement in the captions, "Haters gonna hate boo! 🙄🤸🏽‍♂️."

The fierce clapback received many comments of praise from friends and fans alike. Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton said, "Totally Lu you look better than a-lot of 20 year olds." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke chimed in, "Too old for what? I'm confused?" Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent commented, "You look unbelievable!" Even a fan got in on it, saying, "Tell 'em Lu!"

De Lesseps's confidence isn't anything new, and part of it comes from her sobriety and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

In October of last year, de Lesseps discussed how her healthier way of living has helped her "lose weight" while discussing her sobriety and her non-alcoholic Fosé Rosé brand on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"That was the brainchild of COVID for me and not drinking with my daughter [Victoria de Lesseps] — my daughter doesn't drink either," the Countess said. "It's just become a lifestyle for me that is just so much better. I'm happier, I'm healthier, I lost weight."

She credited her lifestyle for helping her stay sober, taking a "holistic approach" that includes eating well, keeping fit, meditation and yoga. "That's so important to me and it keeps me grounded," de Lesseps added.

