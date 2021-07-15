The Real Housewives of New York star got a tiny lotus tattoo inked on the inside of her wrist

Luann de Lesseps Gets Her First Tattoo in Never-Before-Seen RHONY Clip

Luann de Lesseps is inked!

"I'm in!" the star said in the Bravo Insider exclusive clip when they entered the tattoo parlor. "It's my very first tattoo!"

De Lesseps thought it would be perfect to get a tattoo of a lotus inked on her inner wrist since it just happened to be Lotus Day when they visited the parlor.

Luann de Lesseps Got Her First Tattoo Credit: Bravo TV

She said: "It's my first tattoo, this is Salem, it's Lotus Day. So, why not go bold?"

But when she came out to show the rest of the Housewives her fresh ink, de Lesseps decided to prank them and pretended that she got a huge lotus tattooed across her lower back. "I had a little change of heart. I got a tramp stamp," the star said as she lifted up her shirt to show the huge drawing.

"You've got to be kidding me!" Singer said during her confessional.

After the ladies' jaws dropped, de Lesseps then spilled the truth: she actually got the tiny tattoo on the inside of her wrist. "My first #tat....what do you think? #RHONY 𑁍," she wrote on Instagram.

After sharing the emotional story of her grandmother's passing, Williams spontaneously decided to get a tattoo to honor her grandmother from an in-house tattoo artist whose studio was set up in the back of the restaurant the RHONY stars visited.

"This is so crazy, but it feels so right and I don't want to wait," the broadcaster said in a confessional, after telling her costars she wants to get her grandmother's name "Katie" tattooed in white ink on her inner wrist. "I don't want to wait to honor my grandmother. I don't want to wait to memorialize her in this special way. I just know this is the moment."

McSweeney (whose grandmother also passed away recently) got a tattoo too. "Thank you. I really really appreciate it," McSweeney told the tattoo artist. "I really love it. This is like my most special tattoo now that I have."