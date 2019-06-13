Luann de Lesseps has certainly been “Feelin’ Jovani” and she’s now sharing her love for her glitzy cabaret-ready looks with the world.

The brand, known for its elegant and glittering evening gowns, just announced its latest collaboration with the Real Housewives of New York star (and avid Jovani wearer), de Lesseps, to coincide with the release of her new single, “Feelin’ Jovani.”

The reality TV star worked with Jovani designer, Julie DuRocher, on a limited-edition sparkly bomber jacket for a “perfect everyday piece” RHONY fans will surely love.

The bomber, retailing for $299.99, is covered in silver sparkles and features hummingbird patches throughout. On the back, there are two star designs and a “Jovani” nameplate for a sporty touch.

Not only will fans be able to look like the star of a cabaret, but they’ll feel good too. Proceeds from the presale of the jacket will go towards charity initiatives focused on empowerment and advocacy of formerly incarcerated women, including The Women’s Prison Association’s Women Care Program and The Young Women’s Freedom Center. 100 Percent of the profit made from the first 50 pieces sold will be split evenly between the two organizations.

The “Feelin’ Jovani” jacket (available for pre-order) is named after de Lesseps’s brand new single, which pokes fun at her argument last season with co-star Dorinda Medley.

While attending de Lesseps’s first cabaret show, Medley got upset that her boyfriend, John Mahdessian, was not invited to attend, especially after Medley was responsible for outfitting the Countess and Friends star with free outfits and evening gowns from Jovani for her big night.

“It would have been a nice gesture and it would have been nice to go to the after party with him,” Medley explained to Tinsley Mortimer, recounting her text exchange and phone call with de Lesseps. “I did call Luann and she was like, ‘You should have asked me months ago.’ She’s like, ‘If you really wanted him to come, you should have bought a ticket. … Not my problem. It’s my big night. Break a leg would have been a better message. You should have asked sooner if you wanted him to attend.’ “

What transpired was a moment of RHONY history fans will never forget. During the show, Medley began to heckle de Lesseps by yelling “Jovani” multiple times throughout her performance.

“I hear Dorinda yelling out, ‘Oh yeah, that’s another Jovani number.’ Yeah, you gave me a showroom to go to and the dresses fit me like a glove,” said de Lesseps. “Don’t throw your jealous energy up here on stage with me. No no, girlfriend. I got this.” de Lesseps has since used the riff with her friend to get laughs during her cabaret performances, which did not sit well with Medley this season. On Thursday, the star released her highly anticipated new single, “Feelin’ Jovani” which also features Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna who play Charlie’s Angels characters, with Andy Cohen acting as Charlie. In scenes throughout the music video, de Lesseps is seen wearing the high-shine jacket during a shopping spree montage in the Jovani showroom.

With so many momentous events happening for de Lesseps today, RHONY fans only have one thing to say: “Thank you, Jovani!“