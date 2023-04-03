LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Dons Outlandish Courtside Outfits on Road to Victory: See the Looks

The controversial coach wore some eye-catching ensembles while leading the Louisiana State University women's basketball team to the National Championship title 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 3, 2023 04:09 PM
LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey sure knows how to command attention — from players and fans alike.

The coach — who is known as much for her fashion choices as her controversial opinions — displayed some jaw-dropping looks over the four weeks of March Madness.

Mulkey, showing off her LSU team spirit, wore a sequin tiger print suit from Nadine Merabi to the national championship game. The look — which is currently available online for $550 — featured a matching blazer and pants that she paired with black pointed toe pumps. Her team won the national title over Iowa State 102-85.

LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey. Rebecca Warren/NCAA Photos via Getty

Mulkey, 60, kicked off the tournament on March 17 in an all-white look, complete with "Kiss Me, I'm a Queen," stitched in green across the front of a cropped white in a cheeky reference to St. Patrick's day. She wore the sweater with matching white pants and a long white button up blouse.

LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey and granddaughter. Tom Pennington/Getty

For the Final Four game against the Virginia Tech Hokies, the LSU coach wore a striking bright pink blazer adorned with thick pink ruffles that ran from the shoulder to her wrists. She matched her cute granddaughter who wore a light pink dress with the same thick pink ruffles around her sleeves.

LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey. Andrew Wevers/NCAA Photos via Getty

In LSU's second round game of the tournament, Mulkey traded in her customary blazer for a long, sparkly, rainbow sequin duster that she wore with black pants and a tight pink cami — finished off with sparkly silver pointed-toe pumps.

LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Perhaps her most eye-catching (or polarizing?) ensemble was the outfit she wore in the Sweet Sixteen round of the tournament when her team played against the Utah Utes. Mulkey wore a green and ping tweed floral blazer with bright pink ostrich feathers running the length of her arms with white pants and electric pink pumps.

Though this is the team's first national championship, they're promising to be back for more next season, along with more of Mulkey's headline-grabbing looks.

