LPA Designer Pia Baroncini on Her New Denim Capsule and What to Expect for Fall Fashion

For LPA designer Lara Pia Baroncini (Arrobio), the it-jeans of the 2000’s weren’t actually that great.

The ultra-low-rise style made popular by brands like 7 For All Man Kind and Frankie B. were a wardrobe staple for everyone from Britney Spears to Paris Hilton, but thong-baring denim was not made to celebrate all women's curves.

So, when Barconcini launched Los Angeles-based fashion label LPA in 2016, she knew that if and when she ventured into the world denim, her first collection would be with a brand that made her feel good; a brand she has always relied on for inclusive styles that accentuate her figure: GRLFRND.

And last month, the designer made it happen with the launch of her LPA x GRLFRND denim capsule for Revolve. The collection includes a cigarette-meets-cigar silhouette jean called the Marisol (in two color-ways), a light-wash distressed style called the Keira, a button-up, high rise pair called the Amaris and a classic straight-leg style called the Sabine. All four designs retail for $228 and are available now on revolve.com.

Image zoom LPA X Revolve

Below, we caught up with Barconcini to learn more about the early success of the capsule collection, finding design inspiration during quarantine and the future of the fashion industry, post-pandemic.

The LPA x GRLFRND capsule is selling out so fast. Do you usually have an idea of what pieces are going to sell out or are you surprised every time you launch a new collection?

Sometimes. But for the most part, it's a complete s*** show and I have no clue. It's so fascinating...But I knew the Marisol would go really fast because I don't see a lot of denim that looks like that.

Do you have a favorite style?

I mean, it's so hard. I love the Marisol because it's in-between a cigar and a cigarette pant, and that's always been flattering on me. The Amaris is a little bit longer, and then the Sabine jean is a little more cropped. The Keira is just perfect. I bought them in a size up and wear them as a baggy boyfriend pant.

What pieces do you think we'll be seeing a lot of this fall?

I've seen a lot of people buy denim right now, which I think is so funny because I feel like everyone's weight is fluctuating. Definitely biker shorts. I've also noticed that I'm putting on a baggy white button down every day. LPA makes a really cute one called the Daylin Top. So I think it's going to be a combo of some denim with yummy button downs. And biker shorts aren't going anywhere.

What is it like to launch during the pandemic? How have you and your team navigated this time?

I think the biggest challenge was initially because COVID happened when it was festival season. Almost everything in the LPA collection was sequins and backless — total festival clothing. So that was really a tough moment. I didn't think people were going to buy anything except cute sweat pants or chic pajamas, but I mean, everything is selling. Ultimately, we're not doing gowns. Usually we would do a lot of long, fancier dresses for fall weddings and that definitely is not happening.

I don't want to miss out on an opportunity, assuming that everybody is only wearing sweats and pajamas, because I don't think that's the case. I think people really want to feel good and the easiest way to do that is through clothing. So we're definitely mindful of where everybody is and what they're doing, but also aware that people still want to dress up and feel dignified.

Where do you find design inspiration for LPA?