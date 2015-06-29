#LoveWins 2015: The Most Stylish Ways Fashion Stars Celebrated This Weekend's Big News
See how designers celebrated the big news!
Last Friday proved to be historic, following the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage in all 50 states. And who better to celebrate with rainbow colors on social media than creative, stylish fashion designers?
Courtesy Gretchen Roehrs
It was an eventful day that saw not only many racing to snag their own marriage licenses (including one very adorable couple who had been together for 54 years) but also a newly minted ice cream flavor and the release of an ultra-inspiring YouTube video that rounded up moving words from famed vloggers and celebs who had recently come out.
This ruling led a record number of people (26 million on Facebook alone!) — including President Barack Obama, plenty of celebrities and fashion industry faves — to show their support on social media.
“Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins,” President Barack Obama Tweeted Friday morning. Obama’s memorable words, which were re-Tweeted and favorited over 400,000 times since the Court’s official announcement, launched an endless stream of Tweets among high-profile individuals, including veterans of the fashion industry.
From illustrator Gretchen Röehrs’s delicious art (above) and Coach’s creative tags to Marc Jacobs’ selfie and Stella McCartney’s delicious tribute, see some of our favorite ‘grams in support of same-sex marriage.
COACH
MARC JACOBS
STELLA MCCARTNEY
DVF
ZAC POSEN
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
BETSEY JOHNSON
VALENTINO
BRIAN ATWOOD
CALVIN KLEIN
CHARLOTTE RONSON
ALEXANDER WANG
PETER SOM
JONATHAN ADLER
JEREMY SCOTT
ALICE + OLIVIA
Which one is your favorite?
–Grace Gavilanes
