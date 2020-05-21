This Summer-Ready Maxi Dress Has Hundreds of Rave Reviews from Nordstrom Shoppers — and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is right around the corner, which means you should start updating your warm-weather wardrobe. One item that should be in every woman’s closet this season? A cute maxi dress. Not only is it an easy way to keep cool while looking stylish during the hot and sticky days of summer, but the throw-on-and-go piece also takes the guesswork out of getting ready in the morning.

Luckily, you don’t need to look far to find a great option. Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop talking about how flattering and comfortable the Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress is. Made from an ultra-soft jersey blend of rayon and spandex, the floor-length dress features a V-neckline and a wide waistband that helps show off your figure.

“I bought this dress in navy last year and practically lived in it from spring through fall... so I got another one,” said one shopper. “It’s the perfect weight and looks great alone or with a little denim jacket. Very versatile with shoes too.”

Buy It! Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $48 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

“I am obsessed with this dress! It fits really well and is super flattering,” wrote another. “I'm full

busted so am always on the lookout for dresses I can wear a normal bra with, and this fits the bill!”

The maxi dress comes in five easy-to-match colors and is available in a full range of both regular and petite sizes. While most customers said it fits true to size, a few mentioned the dress runs long, so if you are on the shorter side, you might want to opt for the petite version to avoid having to get it hemmed.

The best part? You can snag this already affordable dress on sale for $20 off its regular price right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale, just in time for the warmer weather. Shop the popular Loveappella frock and more of our favorite marked-down maxi dresses from Nordstrom below.

Image zoom LOVEAPPELLA

More Maxi Dresses on Sale at Nordstrom: