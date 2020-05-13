Nordstrom Shoppers Are Buying This Cozy Jumpsuit in Every Color

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re ready to give your sweats a break and return to the world of real clothes, it’s best to ease back into it so you’re not running for your pajamas by the time the afternoon rolls around. Thankfully, such a wonderfully comfy yet stylish fashion hack — jumpsuits — lets you do just that

Jumpsuits are the ultimate one-and-done outfit that leave you looking put-together while still feeling snuggled up, as if you’re still lounging in your coziest clothes. For this reason, they’re an absolute wardrobe must-have. And based on the shopping habits of Nordstrom devotees, all signs point to the Loveappella Short Sleeve Wrap Top Jumpsuit as your next essential closet purchase.

Made with a buttery-soft jersey material, the jumpsuit has earned its best-seller status thanks to its simple pull-on style. It’s ideal staple for those mornings where getting dressed feels like a chore, but you still don’t want to be in leggings all day. So why not slip into the on-trend jumpsuit that one Nordstrom shopper said “feels like pajamas but look like you got dressed today”?

The tapered and banded cuffs make for a silhouette that pairs well with sandals, sneakers, or heels for versatile styling options. It also features an elastic waistband and a deep surplice neckline for a flattering fit you can dress up or down — and there are pockets.

“This jumper is perfect and so comfortable. I was nervous as to how the crossover would fit without a button or snap (I’m a 38DDD). But no worries, it does not gape in any way,” a shopper said. “The fabric is so soft and the pockets are great. I ended up buying another one in the olive green. This jumpsuit can be dressed up or down, from running errands to date night. Do not wait on this one!”

Swapping out your go-to sweats doesn’t have to mean giving up comfort. You can head to Nordstrom to snag the shopper-approved style in three colors.

Buy It! Loveappella Short Sleeve Wrap Top Jumpsuit in Black, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Loveappella Short Sleeve Wrap Top Jumpsuit in Midnight Blue, $89; nordstrom.com

