'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Debuts Floral Tattoo in Honor of His Late Mother

The reality star's mom passed away last October

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 4, 2023 12:50 PM
'Love is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Debuts Floral Tribute Tattoo to His Late Mother
Photo: Shayne Jansen/Instagram

Shayne Jansen can now wear the love he has for his mother on his sleeve forever.

The Love Is Blind star took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a brand new tattoo he got in honor of his late mother, Karen.

In the photo, Jansen, 33, showed off the new forearm ink, still in its bandage, depicting two roses in full bloom and a budding flower shooting out from in between them. Underneath the lower of the two flowers were his mother's initials, "KMJ," flawlessly fitting in with the outlines of the foliage.

'Love is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Debuts Floral Tribute Tattoo to His Late Mother
Shayne Jansen/Instagram

In October of last year, Jansen shared the news of his mother's passing on Instagram with a collection of sentimental selfies, screenshots of their FaceTime calls together and their cute text message exchanges.

He captioned the eight-part carousel with the heartfelt caption, "I lost my best friend today. For the last year, we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitt's creek every night. I'm broken inside, but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I'll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support ❤️."

Jansen's Love Is Blind costar Shake Chatterjee commented on the tribute post, recalling a time she met Jansen's mom. She wrote, "We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin. She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly ❤️."

Nick Thompson, another Love Is Blind costar, also added a message, writing, "I'm here if you need anything. So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love." And costar Shaina Hurley left her prayers, writing, "We're Praying for you and your family, Shayne 🙏🏼 we're here for you 😔."

Sarah Silverman also left a note for Jansen, writing, "Shayne I'm so sorry. Got my tonsils out and discovered this show while recovering and just fell in love with you and your mum! She will always be with you. ❤️."

Jansen became popular in the public eye following his run on season two of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind, where viewers of the show briefly met Karen when her son got engaged to Natalie Lee.

After the engagement didn't pan out, Jansen then joined Netflix's latest dating experiment Perfect Match, an all-star show composed of stars from a multitude of the company's reality shows like Too Hot To Handle, Twentysomethings: Austin and Selling Tampa.

