Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden Buzzes His Hair, to Fans' Surprise – See His New Look!

Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden is changing up his looks.

The Netflix reality star, who also appeared on the streaming service's recent all-stars dating show Perfect Match, is saying goodbye to his controversial and heavily memed-about haircut.

Bowden, who used to wear his hair with shaved sides and a long, raised top half, seems to have taken the memo that fans of his reality TV appearances weren't fans of the hairstyle.

In a newly shared Instagram video, the reality star showed himself in a barber shop getting the top half of his hair buzzed off and revealing his new, ultra-short fade haircut.

The video starts off with Bowden in the barber chair with the clippers already making their way through his strands, followed by a clip of him getting rinsed and a final clip of him confidently showing off the dramatic new look.

He captioned the post, "I need someone to be patient w me," in reference to the Drake song "Search & Rescue" that played over the three clips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans and friends in the comments praised Bowden for his new look. His Love Is Blind and Perfect Match costar Kariselle Snow commented, "LOVE IT," a fan called it "An end of a ERA…," one user hilariously said, "Bout time looks better," and one even noticed it as the latest in a string of big life changes, "Man has a kid, then cuts his hair 👀 what's next 👀👑?!"

In early April, Bowden, 27, welcomed his first son and shared the news to Instagram with a caption poking fun at his on-screen persona, saying, "Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella."

Bartise Bowden after a haircut. bartise Bowden/instagram

The new dad also appeared with his baby boy in a video shared during Love Is Blind's live season 4 reunion on Sunday.

"This is my son Hayden," he said in the video while holding the infant, sharing his son's name for the first time. "He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."

He quickly added that baby Hayden "has not watched daddy's season, and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully.

The reality star hasn't identified the mother of his baby, and representatives for Bowden declined to tell PEOPLE who is the baby's mother.